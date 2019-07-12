If you are looking to the east Mt. Ebal rises 3,083 feet above sea level to your left, while to your right stands Mt. Gerizim stretching 2,889 feet above sea level (Source: Bellingham, WA: Lexham Press, 2016.)
The significance of these two towering mountains is both historical and spiritual. They are separated at their peaks by more than a mile and a half, while their bases are but 500 yards apart. As a result, the natural lay of the land produces the effects of an amphitheater.
This proves important because upon these mountains is where Joshua shared with the Israelites the “blessing” and “curse,” according to Moses. The blessing would be proclaimed from Mt. Gerizim, while the curse would be proclaimed from Mt. Ebal.
The message God gave Moses to share in Deuteronomy 30 revealed that God had set before His people blessing and curse, life and death. The encouragement was to CHOOSE LIFE!
While the context of this event may be different than the present topic of discussion in our nation, the exhortation is the same. Life is precious in the eyes of God, who is, after all, the Creator of life. The One who is the Life Giver has declared that He has created us imago dei, in His image.
The book of Proverbs serves as a book of wisdom within the Bible from the life and experiences of Solomon, the third king of Israel. In this book Solomon submits: “There are six things which the LORD hates, Yes, seven which are an abomination to Him: 17 Haughty eyes, a lying tongue, And hands that shed innocent blood, 18 A heart that devises wicked plans,
Feet that run rapidly to evil, 19 A false witness who utters lies, And one who spreads strife among brothers.” (Proverbs 6:16-19 NASB) (Emphasis mine)
There are many today who advocate for abortion, which results in the slaughter of millions of innocent lives. God is the Author of life, not man. Many instances to support abortion have been offered.
Evaluate for yourself these examples others have given to justify abortion that someone before me has shared:
Finances — A preacher and his wife are poor. They already have 14 kids. Now she finds out she’s pregnant with her 15th. They’re living in tremendous poverty. Considering their poverty and the excessive world population, would you consider recommending she get an abortion?
• Now, this is a reasonable consideration since statistics show that 66% of people who have an abortion say it is because they cannot afford a child.
Health Risk — The father is sick with sniffles, the mother has TB. They have four children. The first is blind, the second is dead, the third is deaf and the fourth has TB. She finds out she’s pregnant again. Given the extreme situation, would you consider recommending abortion?
• This is considerable because 4% have had doctors say that the mother’s health may be adversely affected.
• C. Everett Koop, M.D., formerly the surgeon general, stated that during his 35-plus years of practicing medicine, “Never once did a case come across my practice where abortion was necessary to save a mother’s life.”
Tragedy — A white man raped a 13-year-old African American girl and she becomes pregnant. If you were her parents, would you consider recommending abortion? (This comprises about 1% of all abortions)
Accident — A teenage girl is pregnant. She’s not married but engaged; however, her fiancée is not the father of the baby and he’s very upset. Would you consider recommending abortion?
It is important for you to know that each of these examples represent real-life situations that have occurred. If you chose “yes” to any of the aforementioned examples, you need to know how you have changed history.
1. In the first case, you have just killed John Wesley. One of the great evangelists of the 19th century.
2. In the second case, you have killed the renowned composer Beethoven.
3. In the third case, you have killed Ethel Waters, the talented African American gospel singer.
4. If you said “yes” to the fourth case, you have just murdered Jesus. Each of these individuals made great contributions to their field. It causes one to wonder how many other countless, life-changing contributions would have been made by lives snuffed out by abortion ... choose life!
Sources: Mark A. Hassler, “Ebal, Mount,” ed. John D. Barry et al., The Lexham Bible Dictionary (Bellingham, WA: Lexham Press, 2016).
The Rev. Travis Farris is the senior pastor at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
