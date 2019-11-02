Gospel singer Jeff Snyder has walked the path of music and ministry since he grew up in Owensboro, and for the past six years, he has taken his voice on the road and toured alongside gospel artist groups like The Bowling Family and The Greenes.
Now, Snyder's returning to his hometown at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 to finish his "Keep the Faith" tour at the Wesleyan Christian Center.
Before Snyder started touring, he said his love for gospel music first ignited in 1985 when his parents took him to see the Kingsmen Quartet on a Sunday afternoon at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
"I thought it was so cool. Those guys up there singing, and that kind of sparked an interest in me," he said.
Then, at 16 years old, his passion for gospel music rekindled when he saw the Crabb Family perform with the Happy Goodman Family at the Executive Inn Rivermont.
"I met Vestal Goodman that night at the Executive Inn, and it just changed my life, and I felt like that I was going to be a gospel singer someday," he said.
What brought Snyder's dreams to fruition was at a camp meeting in Louisville when he felt like the Lord was calling him to music ministry.
"It meant something to me. I had gotten saved right before then, and I felt like that it was more than just wanting to be on a platform or stage, but it was wanting to minister to people," Snyder said.
After he graduated from Apollo High School in 1997, Snyder moved to Kentucky Mountain Bible College in Vancleve to earn a biblical studies degree in 2000. A year later, he went to God's Bible School and College in Cincinnati, Ohio, to study church music.
After finishing his education, he returned to Owensboro for two years and joined Firm Foundation. He later joined Crystal River to perform gospel music full time for two years and met his future wife, Melissa. The two would later move and settle in Johnson City, Tennessee.
After his time with Crystal River, he moved on to perform with The Bowling Family. With that came the opportunity to record with Canaan Records. When Synder and Mike and Kelly Bowling recorded their first album "Faith to Believe," their singles, "We Have a Savior," jumped to the No. 1 position of the gospel charts along with "Your Cries Have Awoken the Master."
"Then, it seemed like after that, each song that was released would go to the top, and so out of that album...four of them went No. 1," he said.
And that album would retain the record for the most No. 1 songs from a gospel album for the next seven to eight years, Snyder said.
He went on to tour with the Greenes, who were based out of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Years later, Snyder made the jump from recording with a group to venturing on his own when he released his first solo album titled "Keep the Faith" in 2019. What inspired him to create the album was him turning 40 years old.
"I don't know what it is about another decade going by, but I've always wanted to record an album, but when I turned 40, I felt like it's kind of one of those things like it's now or never," he said.
What helped push this dream to reality was his wife's encouragement. For his birthday, she took him out to dinner, then gave him a check to fund his album as his 40th birthday present.
Snyder said he wanted the album to start out small, but once he dived deep into it, he churned out 11 songs with 90 percent having never been recorded before.
"That's one thing I'm really excited about is there's a lot of original music that's on the album," he said.
When he arrives at Wesleyan Christian Center on Nov. 10, Snyder said he will be singing the single "Who Am I," which he sang with The Bowling Family, and the rest will be from his original album.
And the date will act like the grand finale to his "Keep the Faith" tour, as he plans to bring his two sons, 6-year-old Ezra and 2-year-old Jonah, to the stage and have them sing with him. Snyder will also have T-shirts and his album for sale as well.
"It's just going to be a good time. It's going to be a worship experience, but it's also going to be fun and entertaining, too," he said.
For more information about the tour, visit jeffsnyderministries.com/tour.
Devinn Winklemann, 270-691-7291, dwinkleman@messenger-inquirer.com
