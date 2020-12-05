”Our heroes wear scrubs”
— a quote on a sign in front of a local healthcare institution.
Some years ago we used to say: “What’s wrong with this picture?” as another way of saying “something isn’t right here.” Today we might simply say: “There’s a disconnect.”
I would like to revert to that older question and ask: “What’s wrong with this picture?” We call those who care for COVID-19 patients our heroes, and yet we do not do the things that can minimize the spread of the virus, such as wearing a mask.
You might ask: “Where’s the disconnect?” That would have been my response as well, until the past two weeks when I have witnessed the death of two persons from the COVID-19 virus. I would like to share those experiences with you.
While I was serving as the priest-chaplain at the hospital I was called to give the last rites, a Catholic term for prayers for the dying, to a woman from Grayson County, who had been sent here for her COVID-19 infection. The following day was to be her 70th birthday. Her adult daughter was by herself with her mother.
I prayed the prayers for the dying outside the woman’s room through a window that and used the phone intercom. I accompanied the daughter into the room — with masks, shield, gloves and gown — as her mother was being taken off the ventilator. The daughter was holding her mother’s left hand and I was holding her right hand as she died. Later that evening, as I spoke with a friend, I realized how grateful I was to be present at that moment, but also how hard it was.
A week later I was again standing at a window looking into the room of a man infected with the COVID-19 virus. The man’s wife stood at his bedside as we prayed: “Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death.” We remembered the journey of Jesus, from his agony in the Garden of Gethsemane to his death on the cross at Calvary.
Throughout the time we prayed, the woman stroked her husband’s hair, and I wondered about how they had met and fallen in love, as we stood at this moment of parting.
After the wife left I remained at the window. As the nurses removed the ventilator, on behalf of the Church I prayed:
“Go forth, Christian soul, from this world
in the name of God the almighty Father,
who created you,
in the name of Jesus Christ, Son of the living God,
who suffered for you,
in the name of the Holy Spirit who was poured out for you,
go forth, faithful Christian.
May you live in peace this day,
may your home be with God in Zion,
with Mary, the virgin Mother of God,
with Joseph, and with all the saints.”
After the nurses left the room I stood at the glass door and beheld the man’s body, now still. And something in me changed. I had been carefree about wearing a mask and practicing the other directives for this time of pandemic. Now I saw how deadly this virus can be, and I recognized my responsibility to treat it with all the seriousness it deserves.
A few days later I was chatting with a hospital chaplain who talks with the nurses and medical personnel on the covid unit.
“They’re angry,” she said.
“Why are they angry?” I asked.
“Because people do not take this virus seriously,” she responded.
Here lies the disconnect: We call those who risk their lives to care for those suffering with the virus our heroes, and yet we do not do those things that slow the virus’ spread. To put it another way: We can best support the nurses and medical personnel who care for people suffering from the COVID-19 by doing the things that slow the virus’ spread.
And so when you are tempted to give in to pandemic fatigue, think of the women and men who serve on the second floor of our hospital and honor the sacrifice they make as they risk their lives each day to care for the sick.
Wear a mask, even though it is annoying; maintain a respectful distance from others; sanitize your hands; pray for our heroes and those they serve. Only you and God will know the sacrifice you are making at that moment, but the sacrifices we make now will become evident in a few weeks as these men and women will not have to care for you or your elderly parent or grandparent.
And remember: The darkest hour is just before dawn.
Fr. Ray Clark is a priest of the Diocese of Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.