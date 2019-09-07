One of the greatest high school basketball players to ever play on New York City asphalt courts now lives and serves as a recovery pastor in Lexington.
Bill Rieser will be the guest speaker at the annual Friends of Sinners banquet scheduled for Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at Owensboro Christian Church.
Friends of Sinners will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary as a ministry and Mr. Rieser will share his story and passion for recovery through a discipleship program he developed called Encounter.
When someone's name is mentioned as one of the greatest who's ever stepped foot on one of the iconic asphalt courts of New York City, you pay attention.
His 44-inch vertical leap earned him legendary status around the New York playgrounds; there was no way he wasn't going to make it the NBA.
He could do things on a basketball court no one else could do. But after a serious knee injury and problems with his college coach derailed his career, Bill started living a lifestyle that consisted of drinking, drugs and women and his basketball career ended just like that.
Bill was born and raised on the streets of Harlem, New York, in the 1960s. His dad left when he was a year old.
And when he was 12, he became a victim of violence. An older guy who did some work for the mob sexually attacked him, and out of fear for what could happen to him or his family, Bill kept quiet.
He began using drugs and alcohol as a way of coping with the pain he felt inside at a young age. In his teens, he realized he had a way out of Harlem -- he could dunk a basketball any way he wanted.
After high school, he played basketball at Eastern Kentucky University, but his drug use and a bad attitude got in the way of his basketball career.
Injuries on and off the court sidelined Bill, and before long, his dreams of reaching the NBA were over.
He married Carolyn, a girl he met in college and they moved to New York to start a family. A few years later he made a comeback on those legendary courts he once ruled, but again was devastated by another injury.
After doctor told him he could never play basketball again, his life really began to spiral out of control. Carolyn had found out about Bill's double life and divorce seemed like the only option. Before they met to discuss the terms of their divorce, Carolyn prayed for God to fill her with peace.
She says, "The Holy Spirit just overtook me and took that burden away from me. I can't explain it other than I know it was God."
"When she started to speak, I knew that it was God speaking to me," Bill says. "She said, 'Bill, God would never give up on you, and I'm not going to give up on you. God can forgive you for anything that you've ever done, and so can I.' At that moment, I knew that God was calling me home. I realized for the first time in my life that God loved me despite me. He wanted a personal relationship with me, and I made a decision that night to give my life to Jesus Christ. From that night moving forward, God has changed everything."
God freed Bill from his past, even prompting him to forgive the man who attacked him at the age of 12. Bill's life experience and God's redemption of his life led Bill into the ministry. He was introduced to recovery ministries after he became a pastor and saw such a need for it, especially in present-day church and society.
Today, he is a great advocate of recovery ministries, and his discipleship program just launched its new physical location in Nicholasville at Church of the Savior.
God directed Bill and Carolynn to write a curriculum that is called the Encounter Study. It includes the 12 Anchors of Hope -- a pathway to surrender, hope and healing.
Bill's story is one of miraculous redemption. Bill has written a book entitled, "Vertical Leap" by Moody Publishers, and he is one of the biggest cheerleaders for those who think they are beyond the redemptive powers of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
For more information on the Friends of Sinners annual banquet or to reserve your seat now, contact Joe Welsh at joewelsh00@yahoo.com or Jordan@friendofsinner.org.
Joe Welsh is the executive director of Friends of Sinners.
