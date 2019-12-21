It's about change at Christmastime

Remember playing hide and seek when you were a kid?
Or maybe you have played it with your own kids or grandkids? Remember counting to 100 or whatever and then you would say, "Ready or not here I come?" In essence that's what our Advent scripture readings have been about these past few weeks.
Ready or not, the Messiah is coming. And just where is he coming to ... to Jerusalem, to Bethlehem, to Kentucky? Actually he is coming to all those places and so many more. Hopefully he is coming into the heart of every Christian in the world. But are we ready? I mean are we really ready? Not ready for Christmas as the world would determine, but ready to change our hearts and our lives.
Are we ready to say to Jesus, "Whatever the cost I am 100% in?" Are you ready to say, "I surrender everything to you Jesus, come into my life and mold and shape me into the person you have created and called me to be?"
In Jesus' day, since there were no roads or highways, whenever some Roman dignitary would travel from town to town or region to region they would have their servants, or perhaps slaves, go ahead of him and his chariot or wagon to remove the stones and rocks so that his ride would be safer, smoother and more comfortable.
That's what John the Baptist was referring to when he quoted Elijah in saying, "Prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths." Are we willing to make straight our paths? Are we really willing to remove some of the rocks in our lives to allow God to work in and through us? Are we willing to change?
For most of us change is hard. We get comfortable where we are and we want to stay in that comfort zone. But God is calling all of us to change; to change our habits, to change our attitudes, to change our prayer life, to change our relationships.
Advent is about change. God is saying to us I love you just the way you are but I don't want you to stay the same, I want you to become just like Jesus. And to become like Jesus we have to change.
Jesus is coming not to be born as a baby again but to be born in our hearts. He is coming to change our lives. The question we have to ask ourselves is; am I willing to let go and let God?
Am I willing to experience God in a new and perhaps dramatic and radical way? Am I willing, as Mary was to say to God regardless of the cost let it be done to me as you say? Am I willing to ask for the help I need to change those habits of which I know I need to let go? Am I willing to allow the Holy Spirit to help me to be more like Jesus?
If we can truly do so, then Christmas becomes so much more than Santa Claus and presents. It can be the beginning of a freshness in our relationship with a God that humbled himself to be born in a stable; with a God that would rather die than live without us.
There is still time to start that change before Christmas. And with that change, may this be your most Christ-filled Christmas.
Rick Rhodes is the director of adult ministry for Saint Stephen Cathedral.
