Steve Cripps was about as content as a man could be in the late spring of 2001.
He was firmly entrenched as children’s minister at the church he had grown up in, First Baptist of Owensboro, had multitudes of friends there, and, in his mind, certainly had no reason to leave.
But then God stepped in.
“God put a deep conviction in my heart to preach and put together a ministry — it was crystal clear, undeniable,” Cripps recalled. “I wanted to stay where I was; I wasn’t looking to leave — I wrestled and wrestled with it.
“So, I prayed about it and said, ‘I will do this if you put it together and show me how I need to do it for you.’ ”
Not long after, lifelong friend Todd Camp — then at 3rd Baptist Church and now pastor at New Life Church — visited Cripps at First Baptist, where the two had grown up together.
“Just as Todd was walking out my office door, he turned around and said, ‘I have a question to ask you? Have you ever thought you needed to start a church?’ Well, that was it — we came together and ultimately started BridgePointe Church.”
BridgePointe is a non-denominational church that opened in early 2002. Services were initially held in the newly built Winchester Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College and over the next several months moved from Apollo High School to Owensboro Middle School to Daviess County.
In December 2002, BridgePointe found a permanent home at the former movie theater at Wesleyan Park Plaza, and it’s been there ever since.
From the outset, the church was founded on Mark 12 principles: “The Lord our God is one Lord: And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment. And the second is like, namely this, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.” (Mark 12:29-31, KJV).
This means, of course, loving everyone.
“We are to pursue the unchurched people bearing the love of Christ,” Cripps said. “Everyone needs to feel that they are welcomed, embraced and loved for who they are, no matter their background.”
To carry this out, Cripps has learned to lean hard on God in his nearly two decades at BridgePointe.
“Dependence on God is essential,” Cripps said. “I’ve learned what scripture teaches, and that is that God is going to equip you and teach you everything you need.
“My responsibility is to please God in presenting the gospel and leave the results to Him. It’s not complicated at all. It’s really pretty simple. But we must have faith and we must be completely dependent on God.”
Cripps cites Matthew 6:33 as his favorite passage: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” (KJV).
“God promises He will be with us in everything we face,” Cripps said, “and you can’t find that anywhere else.”
Cripps, 59, was born in Paducah and moved with his family to Owensboro at age 3. He is a 1979 graduate of Daviess County High School, and he played baseball and earned a business degree from KWC before graduating in 1984.
For 10 years, Cripps pursued a career in business working in the insurance field with his father, Frank, before being called to the ministry and entering Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville.
All these years later, the evangelical fire still burns brightly.
“I want BridgePointe to be seen as a blessing to the community, and I want to continue in the ministry for as long as I can be effective,” Cripps said. “I believe God will continue to grow this church, and I want to continue to preach the word and stand on the truth.
“It’s so rewarding to witness transformation in the lives of people when Christ gets ahold of them, and I’ve been truly blessed to be surrounded by such great people and a great staff at this church — we want to invest our dollars in people and ministry more than brick and mortar.
“It’s all about the Kingdom.”
