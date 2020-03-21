Don’t let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, and trust also in me. There is more than enough room in my Father’s home. If this were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am. And you know the way to where I am going. “No, we don’t know, Lord,” Thomas said. “We have no idea where you are going, so how can we know the way?” John 14:1-5 NLT
On a recent overnight trip to Nashville, my husband and I ventured across town to my favorite mall. After several hours shopping, we plugged the hotel address into the GPS system and headed back to our temporary home. “Just a few more minutes” placed us right in the middle of rush hour, and in turn, bumper to bumper traffic through one construction zone after another.
Suddenly, as we approached an exit on the Interstate the GPS told us to exit now. Trusting the GPS, we exited. We reasoned the GPS knew we were in heavy traffic and it was taking us an easier way. It just seemed logical; the GPS is a computer, with maps of the entire United States, and we are simply travelers from another state.
My husband was gripping the steering wheel stoically, staring into the abyss of cars, with the GPS directing us to merge back onto the Interstate. We looped off and now the system wanted us to loop back on. No great loss, just a little time and a few anxious moments getting merged back onto the highway.
You can almost feel the anxiousness in Thomas’ question to Jesus. Even with the disciples living with Jesus for three years, there were still a lot of unanswered questions, a lot of angst. And while America could watch this coronavirus making its way to our shores, we really didn’t think it would affect us the way it has. The world has become much, much smaller, and the change has created a lot of angst.
Nothing like a little March madness to bring perspective to our lives.
For many, facing the routine and realities of daily life are daunting. Now, add an illness which is super contagious, along with the economic hardships associated with a work stoppage, not to mention the possibility of death, and you have a recipe for total breakdown. But it doesn’t have to be that way! These issues are symptoms of this world, our temporary home, and as Christians we need to be offering a better way, as travel agents to our eternal home in heaven!
Listen to how Jesus answers Thomas’ question in John 14:6. In fact, this is the answer for all of us. Jesus told him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”
Jesus is our way home. He is our Glorious Personal Savior! Granted, we must accept him and be born again, but he is available to all! And while we are facing a horrible new disease, we don’t have to go it alone. Jesus can walk with you as you face the unknown. He can walk with you as you face the daily challenges of life.
But let’s not stop there, let’s go deeper. In this period of cancellations, and limited hours at work, let’s use this time to review our travel plans. Some of us may believe that God would not send anyone to hell or believe good works can pave the way to heaven. This is not true! The Word is direct and very specific about hell. Good works are the result of a right relationship with Jesus our Lord, but without a born- again Jesus experience, and repentance from sin, no amount of good works will buy the ticket to heaven.
Think about the seriousness of this verse from Matthew 7:21-23 TPT, “Not everyone who says to me, ’Lord, Lord,’ will enter into the realm of heaven’s kingdom. It is only those who persist in doing the will of my heavenly Father. On the day of judgement many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ don’t you remember us? Didn’t we prophesy in your name? Didn’t we cast out demons and do many miracles for the sake of your name?’ But I will have to say to them, ‘Go away from me, you lawless rebels! I’ve never joined to you!”
If Jesus is addressing people who have prophesied, performed miracles, and cast out demons, he’s talking about people who are affiliated with churches. He is talking about the unsaved Christians in the world. Being a good person, praying before meals, attending church, being generous, while all quite admirable, still won’t buy you a ticket to His heavenly home!
Only the blood of Jesus can pay the price for your sins. Take some time in prayer and review your words, actions, and activities, and see how they measure up with the Holiness of God. Let Him pierce your heart with awareness!
Oswald Chambers in “Our Upmost for His Highest” says, “Live constantly reminding yourself of the judgement seat of Christ and walk in the knowledge of the holiness He has given you. Tolerating a wrong attitude toward another person causes you to follow the spirit of the devil, no matter how saintly you are. One carnal judgement of another person only serves the purposes of hell in you. Bring it immediately into the light and confess, “Oh, Lord, I have been guilty there.”
Nothing has really changed. We are just mortals looking for an eternal home. Now you know the way!
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, TV and radio host, author and motivational wellness speaker. Website, www.shapedbyfaith.com.
