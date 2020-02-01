Leading Role: Whisnant takes helm at Daviess-McLean Baptist Association

After serving more than 30 years behind a pulpit, Nathan Whisnant is now spending more time behind the wheel of his car as he travels to the churches that make up the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association.
Whisnant, 59, is the new associational mission strategist, a title that was changed from director of missions, who acts as the point person to the association’s 55-member churches — 44 in Daviess, 10 in McLean and one in Ohio.
“It’s my job to help every church and every pastor develop a mission for saving souls,” said Whisnant who officially assumed the role Jan. 2.
Prior to Whisnant, the association had been without a permanent strategist for more than a year.
Herschel Morgan came out of retirement to fill the position as interim and then helped Whisnant during his first month of transition.
Morgan said the association will be in good hands with Whisnant.
“It’s a vital position for us because he is the representative; he’s at the helm now,” Morgan said. “We’re going to look to him and what his plans are for the association.”
Morgan, 76, said he enjoyed his brief time as interim director and will miss interacting with the churches.
However, Morgan said he’s ready to return to full retirement.
“I’m so thankful Nathan is on board now,” Morgan said. “And I’m thankful that this frees up my time. I’ll be 77 in May. I just don’t have the energy I used to have.”
Whisnant was serving his second stint as pastor of Airline Baptist Church in Henderson before accepting the job with the association.
Although it was never certain he would ever lead one of Kentucky’s Baptist associations, Whisnant was introduced to the idea by Bill Patterson, Green Valley Baptist Association’s director of missions in Henderson.
“I attended the (director) training and it was just a couple of days,” said Whisnant, who pastored Airline Baptist Church for a combined 13 years. “The training was more about what to expect and is God calling you in this direction. …And while I was there, I sensed God’s call to become an associational mission strategist.”
And for Whisnant, this new opportunity with the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association is an unexpected one.
Whisnant grew up a preacher’s son, with his family moving not only to different churches but also relocating to other states — Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and finally to Boonville, Indiana, his junior year of high school.
Whisnant said experiencing that lifestyle initially dissuaded him from pursuing the ministry as a vocation.
So he set out to be an accountant.
“In fact, growing up, I said I will never be a pastor,” Whisnant said. “That’s because I knew what kind of life it was. It is 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year — no breaks, no vacations. It is a way of life. I wanted an 8 to 5 job, Monday through Friday. And when you come home on the weekends, you’re done. You don’t have to worry about it again until Monday.”
Whisnant, however, said God would have other plans for him.
It was during a revival at his father’s church that Whisnant was convicted to forgo a career in accounting and enter the ministry.
“The evangelist was preaching about ‘for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also,’ ” Whisnant said. “He said, ‘Some of you are planning earthly treasures right at this very moment.’ I thought he knows me because that was what I was doing. I was planning for a financial future. But then he said, ‘God is calling you to plan a spiritual future and what are going to choose? Your will or God’s will?’ And it was like nobody was there and he was speaking directly to me.”
When he told his father, Marvin, about his being called to ministry, Whisnant said his father encouraged him to pray about it for two weeks.
“I prayed about it and I came back and said, ‘I’m not at peace with anything else,’” Whisnant told his father. “(Dad) said, ’Now, you know you’re called.’”
In 1989, Whisnant would begin pastoring churches.
Whisnant said he’s excited to start a new spiritual chapter in his life with the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association.
The Daviess-McLean Baptist Association’s office at 1003 Scherm Road was dedicated in February of 1963.
Along with its member churches, the association also supports a dental clinic, the Daviess-McLean Baptist Center at 2526 Lancaster Ave., which also acts as a food pantry and provides low-cost clothing, and Schafer Baptist Camp, 152 Schafer Camp Road, near Hawesville.
“I truly feel this is where God wants me and where God can use me,” Whisnant said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.