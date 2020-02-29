Lenten Meditations will be published every Saturday throughout the season, featuring daily devotions for the coming week.
By The Rev. Christine Coy Fohr
SaturdayExtra — Isaiah 43:19 “See! I am doing a new thing!”
For my reflections this week, I am going to offer a series of ways that you might consider observing Lent. Lent, which comes from the Old English word “Lenten”, means “spring”. It is a time to intentionally consider the new life springing up as we deepen our discipleship journey. For today, Leap Day — this extra day in our calendar — take time to consider how you can add something extra to your life this Lent. Like Leap Day, Lent gives us chance to add meaning to our lives through devoted intention. Carve out space this season for something new in your life. Consider how that newness might refresh your discipleship journey this season.
Sunday
Show Up — Psalm 121:1 “I lift mine eyes to the hills, from whence my help comes!”
In the midst of busy, stressful, often difficult lives, we can wonder where we can find help. Counselors and support groups are wonderful resources. So, too, can churches be. Through worship and prayer, churches help us remember God’s presence in our joys and our struggles. This Lent, try to show up regularly for some experience of worship. Many of our churches offer special weekly prayer services where you can find stillness and peace. You can find a list on our church’s website: fpcobky.com. Try showing up to a place where you can be reminded that no matter your struggle, God is with you.
MondayFast — Isaiah 58:6 “Is not this the fast that I choose: to loose the bonds of injustice.”
Making intentional space for abstaining from something is difficult: food, sodas, coffee, sweets. And it can go against our consumerist notion that we should have whatever we want, whenever we want it. But that is the power in the fast: we want something and then, in withholding it, we remember why we have chosen to abstain. We remember God. Fasting as encouraged in Isaiah, though, goes beyond self-denial, encouraging us to consider how our lives impact others. What fast might you choose that could build up human dignity this Lent? What fast might you choose which could make the environment safer for generations to come?
TuesdayPray — Philippians 4:6 “In everything by prayer … let your requests be made known to God.”
I have such admiration for members of our church who carve out space for prayer each day. I know that for many of us, it is a real struggle. Kids wake up early and need our time, and by the end of the day, we fall down exhausted with little energy left. Alison Krauss has a song called “A Living Prayer” that I find so helpful. It makes me think, “how can my whole life be a prayer?” When I prepare food for my family, work, drive, brush my teeth, how can all of that be prayer? This Lent, consider how you might embody prayer throughout your daily life.
WednesdayEmbody — 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 “Your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you.”
Each January, many of us feel pressured to make resolutions around exercise. We find our annual reminder that “we are not enough” and feel pressured to winnow ourselves down to magazine-worthy images of ourselves. But Paul reminds us that our bodies are meant to be honored and respected for what they are: temples for the Holy Spirit within you. This Lent, consider how you might embody these words for yourself. How might you honor God’s presence within you? When you breathe, stretch and move, remember the Holy which enables it all. Find ways to honor God’s presence within you this Lent.
ThursdayOpen — Romans 12:2 “Be transformed by the renewing of your minds.”
There are stacks of books in my office that I intend to read, podcasts lined up in my cue, magazines whose pages I have yet to go through. Like you, I never feel like I have learned enough, read enough, absorbed enough. But often, our greatest learning happens not when we try to cram information into our minds, but when we make space to be open. To listen. To take in something new, something unexpected. Picture yourself in a stance of openness: body opened, breath deep, eyes closed. This Lent, how might you set your agenda aside so that you can be open to what God will teach you this season?
FridayStrip it down — Matthew 6:31 “Do not worry, saying ‘What will we eat?’ or ‘What will we drink?’ ”
Last year, Marie Kondo’s show “Tidying Up” appeared on Netflix. Her show prompted millions of people to tackled clutter in their closets or piles on their desks. Kondo suggests that tidying up allows us to find joy — to find what is life-giving. Similarly, Lent can be a time for clearing out the things in our lives that weigh us down and hold us back. In Lent, we can ask: what spiritual burdens are weighing us down? What bad experiences in church keep us from God? This Lent, allow yourself to tidy up spiritually, so that the new life God is bringing can come through.
