Temperatures have dropped considerably in the past few weeks.
Frost warnings send some scrambling to cover those last blooms of summer, hoping to preserve the life of a treasured plant for just a bit longer.
With some effort, and if the frost warning doesn’t become a freeze warning, perhaps temporary success can be achieved.
However, we know eventually those delicate blossoms will succumb to the frigid cold of winter.
For those of us in the northern hemisphere, this time of year challenges us to examine the fragility of all living things. It is no coincidence that Halloween, Día de Muertos, All Saint’s Day and All Souls Day are situated on the calendar in the fall.
As crops have matured and are harvested, as our summer flowers die back, as the leaves on the trees fall to the earth, nature calls us to take note that life and death are our constant companions. How do we approach these companions?
In many Christian churches, this weekend believers will hear Jesus’ parable of the Pharisee and the tax collector (Luke 18:9-14).
Who were these two men? It would appear they are both Jewish believers since they have gone to the Temple to pray. One might also construe they are each men of some stature in the local community.
Pharisees (though often at odds with Jesus) were a scholarly class of respected, holy men dedicated to Jewish teaching who maintained positions of religious authority, as well as being politically influential among the Roman rulers of Israel.
Tax collectors were considered by their Jewish neighbors to be defiled traitors and thieves because they worked for the Roman government that occupied Israel and they overcharged the people.
From the perspective of the Romans, they were valued citizens performing a community service, many influential and wealthy,
These two men of faith have come into the Temple to pray, but they come with very different attitudes. What shaped their approach to prayer, what shaped their relationship to God? The Pharisee attempted to live his faith in good conscience as he had been taught — clearly maintaining all the precepts of the Law, following habits of unselfishness, honesty, chastity, prayer, fasting and almsgiving — not unseemly habits.
However, we see his error in comparing himself to others, not in acknowledging his relationship to God. On the other hand, the tax collector, realizing his brokenness before God and others, calls to a God he believes to be merciful, a concept learned by being in relationship and acknowledging the brokenness of that relationship. Jesus says he went home justified!
What about us? Do we find ourselves at times going through the motions of valid pious practices without engaging in the more difficult spiritual exercises that call us to humble acknowledgment of our brokenness? We are all broken in some ways and dependent on God’s generous mercy!
Each of us is invited to enter a relationship with God through Christ, which includes humbling ourselves, as Christ modeled for us by becoming human (Phil 2:5-11).
Thus, our Christian challenge is to embrace the cross, to die to our selfishness and arrogance to live for Christ. When we find brokenness present in our lives, when we stop to reflect at this time of year on life and death, we can ask ourselves how we are living, not by comparing ourselves to others, but in our identity in Christ.
As sin and death increase, be assured that grace abounds all the more (Rom 5:20-21). We cannot preserve our lives from inevitable death by covering our sin like we cover our plants.
But if our relationship with Jesus Christ is nurtured through a life of humble service to God and neighbor, we can hope to join St. Paul in proclaiming, “I have finished the race; I have kept the faith” (2 Tim 4:6-8,16-18).
By embracing our companions of life and death, sainthood and holiness can be available for all of us in Christ!
Donna S. Murphy is pastoral associate at Saint Stephen Cathedral.
