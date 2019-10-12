Local religious community prepares for 9th annual Faith Fest

At least 20 Owensboro area faith communities and the Owensboro-Daviess County Ministerial Association will host the ninth annual Faith Fest throughout November.
The nearly month-long event kicks off on Nov. 8 with Friday prayers at the Islamic Center of Owensboro. Faith Fest ends with a Thanksgiving community meal and interfaith prayer service on Nov. 24.
In between those dates, residents can learn about many religions that are practiced locally. Exploring other traditions is important, said the Rev. Claudia Ramisch, who leads the UU Congregation and is president of the ministerial association.
"It's important because it's our neighborhood," she said. "It's important to know your neighborhood. Religions ultimately help us establish, celebrate and maintain a meaningful world."
Through the years, faith communities represented during Faith Fest included Baha'i, Buddhism, Christianity, Earth-based, Hinduism, humanism, Jainism, Jewish, Muslim, paganism and Sikhism.
Faith Fest grew from an interfaith Thanksgiving service that first took place in Owensboro 12 years ago. The prayer service remains part of Faith Fest.
"We have grown," Ramisch said of Faith Fest. "We have lots of new events this year."
For example, Court Lewis will facilitate an interfaith panel titled "The Intersection of Anger and Forgiveness" at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
St. Stephen's Cathedral is inviting the community to attend its parish mission titled "Seasons of Discipleship" at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
Nonviolent Owensboro will sponsor the showing of two documentary films -- "The Imam and the Pastor" and "Divided We Fall."
"The Imam and the Pastor" is about two Nigerian religious leaders who once fought each other. They later formed a friendship and now work together to head the Inter-Faith Mediation Center, which is supported by the United States Institute of Peace.
"Divided We Fall" depicts religious intolerance in the U.S. following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Violence in the Sikh community caused the death of Balbir Singh, a gas station owner in Mesa, Arizona. The 90-minute film tells the story of hate crimes and forgiveness through the eyes of Sikh Americans.
Labyrinths, which represent pilgrimages, are a spiritual practice in a couple of traditions, Ramisch said.
Walking the Labyrinth is a new event for Faith Fest. It begins with a brief presentation at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Brescia University Quad. The labyrinth will then remain open to the public until 3 p.m.
Faith Fest will offer a stained glass tour for the first time. The public is invited to view windows in three locations on Nov. 17.
"That's something we've been excited about because over the years we've hoped to have something like an art tour," Ramisch said.
A presentation on Baha'i practices and feasts is expected to take place Nov. 22 at the UU Congregation. The time will be announced at www.FaithFest.org, where anyone can go for more information about Faith Fest.
Ramisch hopes residents take advantage of Faith Fest to visit churches and temples that open their doors next month.
"Think about going to someone else's (place of worship)," she said. "The best way to get to know someone is to go their place and to be a good guest."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
********info box*********
The ninth annual Faith Fest is set for Nov. 8-24. Events include:
• Nov. 8 -- Friday prayers at 1:30 p.m. at the Islamic Center, 3131 Alvey Park Drive W.
• Nov. 9 -- Workshop titled "Interfaith Cooperation and Growth 101" at 10:30 a.m. at Unity Fellowship, 625 Allen St.
• Nov. 10 -- Tour three faith homes from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Islamic Center of Owensboro, 3131 Alvey Park Drive W.; Parish of the Immaculate, 2516 Christie Place; and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3290 U.S. 60 E.
• Nov. 10 -- Silent peace meditation at 6:30 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro, 1221 Cedar St.
• Nov. 11 -- Intersection of Anger and Forgiveness Interfaith Panel at 11 a.m. at Owensboro Community & Technical College, Advanced Technology Center room 107, 4800 New Hartford Road
• Nov. 13 -- Parish Mission: Seasons of Discipleship at 6:30 p.m. at St. Stephen's Cathedral, 614 Locust St.
• Nov. 14 -- Intro to Hinduism and Aarti at 6 p.m. at Tri-State Hindu Temple, 6044 Vann Road, Newburgh, Indiana
• Nov. 15 -- Torah study at 6:30 p.m. at Temple Adath Israel, 429 Daviess St.
• Nov. 15 -- Deadline for reservations for the Thanksgiving Community Meal on Nov. 24. To make a reservation, email pa@blessedsacramentchapel.org.
• Nov. 16 -- Sacred text exhibit between noon and 2 p.m. at Daviess County Public Library, 2020 Frederica St.
• Nov. 17 -- Stained glass tour from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Mount St. Joseph Chapel, Maple Mount; from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Temple Adath Israel, 429 Daviess St.; and from 1 to 4 p.m. at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St.
• Nov. 18 -- All Means All: A self-guided prayer and retreat on inclusion between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Century Christian Church, 1301 Tamarack Road
• Nov. 18 -- Nonviolence Owensboro film "The Imam and the Pastor" with a facilitated discussion between noon and 1 p.m. at UU Congregation, 1221 Cedar St.
• Nov. 19 -- Nonviolent Owensboro film "Divided We Fall" with a facilitated discussion between noon and 2 p.m. at UU Congregation, 1221 Cedar St.
• Nov. 20 -- Drum Circle (bring a drum) at 6:30 p.m. at UU Congregation, 1221 Cedar St.
• Nov. 21 -- Walking the Labyrinth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brescia University Quad, 717 Frederica St.
• Nov. 24 -- Thanksgiving Community Meal at noon at Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 602 Sycamore St. (Reservations are required.)
• Nov. 24 -- 12th annual Interfaith Thanksgiving prayer service at 2:30 p.m. at UU Congregation, 1221 Cedar St.

