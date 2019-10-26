I write to you aboard a train en route from Urubamba in the Sacred Valley of Peru to Machu Picchu, the ancient Incan citadel situated in the heart of the Andes Mountains.
My family and I are enjoying our fall break within this kind and welcoming South American country, whose views of the Andes are unreal, and whose river, highlands, jungle, coastal, and urban cuisines and hospitality are unparalleled.
The only other time I have been on this continent was 22 years ago.
It was the day after my college graduation. I departed along with a small group of other graduates to Quito, the capital city of Ecuador, where we would study the impact of the Christianization of native peoples on this continent.
Decades earlier, a graduate named Katherine Peak from King College, my alma mater, had decided to live among the Huaorani Indians (pronounced wow-DONNY), a native tribal people living high in the mountains of Ecuador.
A people with no written language, the Huaorani welcomed Ms. Peak into their circle, where she learned the language, captured it in writing, and created a dictionary. A first!
She didn't stop there. Using the new dictionary, she then translated the Bible into the Huaorani language, Quechua.
A second first!
After a brief stay in Quito, two students from our group were selected to attend three of our accompanying faculty on a six-seater aircraft, only we had no idea where we were going.
As we flew only a hundred feet above the tree line of the Amazonian forest in a small single-propellor plane operated by Missionary Aviation Fellowship, we learned of our destination, our fate and an experience that would change my life.
Before departing the U.S., our college chaplain, who would be traveling with us, told us the story of why that day on that tiny plane over that gorgeous and haunting forest would be so important.
In the 1950s, five American missionaries -- Ed McCully, Roger Youdarian, Pete Fleming, Nate Saint and Jim Elliot -- traveled to Ecuador for the purpose of evangelizing the Huaorani. Having heard of the violent and menacing Quechua peoples and their often murderous ways, the five decided to travel into the forests of Ecuador to find them, meet them and to try to show them love. Their plan: fly a small plane over the tribal peoples and lower supplies to them in a gesture of goodwill. They would attempt this day after day after day, until there was a clear sign that the Huaorani would accept them, would welcome them, would allow them to land their plane and disembark to be among them as new friends.
For days, the three young men and their tiny airplane circled at low altitude over the Quechua Indians, with a large bag of goods -- food, clean water, medical supplies -- dangling from the aircraft just feet above the ground.
One time, a Huaorani man seemed pleased to see them, and the five men found a way to land and took him up in their plane.
This, they thought, would be just what they needed to build relationships enough to enter into the Quechua camp.
Encouraged by these friendly encounters, Jim Elliot and his companions decided to attempt a landing near the Huaorani tribe, not knowing that the man they had taken for plane rides had lied to his tribe about their intentions.
When they landed, they were met by 10 Huaorani men whom they thought wanted rides in their plane, but who were actually warriors armed with spears.
The 10 Quechua killed Jim Elliot and his four friends that day, and their bodies washed ashore days later far down the Amazon River.
Leaving behind a wife, Elizabeth, and a 10-month-old daughter, Valarie, the tragedy of Jim's death would not be the end of the story.
Elizabeth and young Valarie made several attempts to do what Jim and his four compadres could not -- reach the Huaorani Indians with the greatest and oldest story of love and acceptance and forgiveness and peace.
And because of a 16-year-old girl named Dayuma, who escorted Elizabeth and Rachel Saint, Nate's widow, into the forest to meet and be received finally by the Quechua, Jim Elliot's dream was fulfilled.
All because of a 16-year-old girl who believed that Elizabeth was not there to render vengeance, but to forgive, to love and to embrace -- a concept totally unfamiliar to the Huaorani.
As our tiny plane landed on a narrow strip of dirt in the Amazon Forest, we five white Americans were greeted by children who seemed to come from every direction.
They greeted us with smiles, not spears.
And one woman.
A wise, short, dark-eyed woman in her early 60s with long hair and deep wrinkles.
She spoke Quechua and Spanish.
No one on our plane spoke either language, except for me and my piddly four years of Spanish in high school and college.
So this would be up to me.
"Good morning," I said.
"Buenos dias," the woman said.
"Me llamo Jonathan," I said.
"Yo soy Dayuma," she almost whispered.
That is when it happened.
More than 40 years earlier, a young girl welcomed the widow of a man killed by her own tribe, and convinced them to accept their victim's wife into their homes, where she, along with Ms. Peake, wrote their language and translated the Bible for them.
Afterward, their murdering ways came to a screeching halt. Their suspicion about anyone who was different melted as did their hearts. They turned their spears into pruning hooks. They gave up war. They learned of peace.
A teenager did that.
She changed the lives of thousands because of her daring act of hospitality.
And she was standing in front of me. Her hand outstretched, her eyes soft, her smile slight but obvious.
After all those years and she still had it in her.
She changed one more life on a primitive landing strip in the middle of the Amazonian jungle.
Being back on this continent among the South American people is such a gift, new and wonderful every day.
And some part of it is nostalgic, too, as I remember trudging through the forest, knee-deep in mud, standing in a dugout canoe, and arriving on Omaha Beach, a tiny sandbar in the Amazon where Jim Elliot and his friends were killed. I remember standing there hand in hand with the woman who, as a girl, changed the world for her people.
For love.
Love.
It is not why we came here for fall break.
But it is most assuredly what we will be bringing back home with us.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll
