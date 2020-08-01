The Rev. Jason McClure will begin his fifth year this fall teaching at Owensboro Catholic High School, where he also serves as chaplain and campus minister.
He relishes it all.
“What makes Owensboro Catholic schools different is that the main purpose of our school is to lead our students to Jesus Christ, and to have a relationship with Jesus Christ through His church,” McClure said.
“My role is to help facilitate this objective, and to serve everybody within the Owensboro Catholic family to the best of my ability.”
McClure, 45, also serves as vocation director for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro, and has been an ordained priest since 2003.
“I don’t have a real dramatic story,” McClure said. “As a child, teenager and young adult, I had very positive experiences with priests, and that was a catalyst for where I am today.
“As I grew older, I began to desire a deeper understanding of the Catholic church, and, in the process, began to discern a vocation for the priesthood.”
McClure grew up in Leitchfield and graduated from Grayson County High School in 1993. He later earned degrees in theology and psychology from Brescia University in 1997.
“I didn’t really get serious about my faith until my sophomore year of college,” McClure said. “For me, I had a lot of questions. I thought about experiences I’d had, decisions I had made, and I said to myself, ‘There’s got to be more.’ ”
After becoming ordained, McClure served two years at Holy Name in Henderson, four years at St. Michael in Sebree, a year at St. Alphonsus near Owensboro, and six years at St. Leo in Murray, where he also served at Murray State University’s Newman Center.
He returned to Owensboro in 2013 as vocation director for the diocese, and became vicar for clergy in 2015. McClure had taught at Catholic High in 2000-01, and he returned to the school as a teacher in 2016. Last year, he was named chair of theology at OCHS.
The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, has been at the forefront of McClure’s mind in recent months.
“I’ve thought a lot about it — we’re building the plane as we fly it,” he said. “The primary thing right now is to take every step to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff.
“We must make small sacrifices for a greater abundance of charity, and we must remember that no sacrifices we make will ever compare to the sacrifice Jesus Christ made for us.”
McClure also views the pandemic as a favorable time for evangelism.
“This is an opportunity to bring others to Christ,” he said, “and we have to take advantage of these opportunities. We must hope in the Lord, we must trust in the Lord.
“We will overcome this — at the end of the day, there is no power on earth who can overcome Jesus Christ.”
