When Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St., was founded on Aug. 9, 1896, the congregation was meeting at the Daviess County Courthouse.
The Rev. Micah Spicer, pastor of Third Baptist, said there was a major divide then over alcohol within First Baptist Church, which caused members along with the pastor — Fred Hale — to leave First Baptist.
Hale maintained a “strict pronouncement excluding anyone who sold, manufactured or invested in liquor in any way,” according to Messenger-Inquirer archives.
“The first pastor of Third Baptist resigned from First Baptist and a big chunk of the congregation left and began worshipping at the Courthouse,” Spicer said. “…They were the teetotalers.”
From there, the congregation set out to build a church home and in 1897 opened a new 2,500-seat sanctuary with Hale as the first pastor of Third Baptist Church.
The last addition to the church was in 1996 when it completed its Christian Life Center.
And now, as the church approaches its 125th anniversary, a celebration has been planned for Aug. 8.
Spicer, 32, who is the 16th pastor in the church’s history, said Third Baptist has cherished its roots as a downtown, urban church.
But there was a time when consideration was given to relocating outside the city.
“In the era of the 60s and 70s, there was discussion about moving from the downtown area to the suburbs,” said Spicer, who’s entering his fourth year as pastor. “But there was this commitment by people in the church who wanted to remain in the downtown area.”
With its longevity, Third Baptist has its share of generation members.
Among them are Louise Hartsough and Charles Evans.
Hartsough, who has been a member for 80 years, said she began attending Third Baptist with her parents when she was a little girl.
“We moved here from Greenville when I was about 9 years old,” Hartsough said. “I became a Christian there and was baptized when I was about 11 or 12 years old and I’ve been a member ever since.”
Hartsough said she has always felt a connection to Third Baptist and called the 125th anniversary “a great milestone.”
“I would never leave the church,” she said. “It’s a place where I worship and feel the Lord’s presence.”
Evans’ parents were married at Third Baptist Church in 1938 and he has gone there since his birth in 1948.
“I think I made my profession of faith when I was 9 years old so that would have been in 1957,” he said. “And that’s when my membership more or less started.”
Evans said his family’s history goes back to the church’s beginnings with his great-grandparents being charter members.
And even though the trend has been for churches to embrace more contemporary music and styles, Evans said he appreciates Third Baptist for keeping its services more traditional.
“I want to keep my membership at the church I grew up in — one with a traditional worship service, a more traditional music program with Baptist hymnals, and an organ and a piano,” he said.
For Third Baptist Church’s anniversary celebration on Aug. 8, a full day of events has been planned, which includes the Rev. Dwight Moody, Third Baptist pastor from 1991-1997, who will be among the speakers that day.
At 9:30 a.m., there will be a pastor fireside chat with former Third Baptist Church pastors followed by the 10:45 a.m. morning worship.
There will be historical displays, a building tour and photos at noon.
And starting at 1:30 p.m., there will be music in the sanctuary followed by the 2 p.m. 125th-anniversary celebration. A reception is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.
Spicer said Third Baptist Church has “a legacy and history of sharing God’s light to the community” and that he’s excited about seeing how God will lead the church into the future.
“I can’t tell you how many times I encounter people in the community, when they find out I’m the pastor of Third Baptist Church, that there’s a connection there,” Spicer said. “…Either they’ve attended church here or they had an aunt or uncle or they had a grandparent. There’s just a legacy of this church and it’s had an impact on so many people throughout the years in Owensboro.”
