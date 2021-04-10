Mount Saint Joseph Center officials hoping for in-person reopening soon

With its expansive campus 12 miles west of Owensboro, the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center has been providing the community with a place for spiritual growth and reflection for nearly 40 years.
Established as a nonprofit organization in 1983, the global COVID-19 pandemic led the center, which is open to all faiths, to move to virtual programming as it awaits reopening to the public.
“Virtual programming was very new and we had to quickly get up to speed on learning how to provide the kind of spiritual formation that we do in a virtual format,” Maryann Joyce, center director said.
The MSJ Center, at 8001 Cummings Road, began to utilize Zoom last July and has been able to welcome people from across the country to participate in its programming.
“That has been the real plus,” Joyce said. “I feel like we have been able to make more friends across the country and invite many more people to participate in some of our programs that ordinarily would not have.”
One longtime friend of the Ursuline Sisters joined in from Alaska, while other friends and some Sisters from Kansas also joined in some of the virtual retreats.
In addition to serving as a spiritual retreat center, it also features a conference center and welcomes local businesses and organizations to host meetings and retreats at the facility. It is something Joyce said not everyone is aware is available.
“We have really made an intentional effort in the year before the pandemic hit, marketing to our local businesses and organizations to let them know that we have a wonderful conference space here that is largely untapped,” she said.
The center can accommodate groups of up to 200 people and features three conference rooms, a dining room and overnight accommodations.
Joyce said there are 80 beds available at the MSJ Center, ranging from dormitory-style rooms with shared bathrooms to private suites.
The support of the Ursuline Sisters has been critical to keeping the MSJ Center operating throughout the pandemic, since it had to close to the public last March.
“The sisters, their commitment and generosity to the center has been crucial, important and wonderful to this community,” Joyce said. “The Sisters have kept us open and offering programs in spite of this.”
Dan Heckel, director of mission advancement and communications, said in an email that while the center has tentative plans to host some in-person events in May and June, those plans are not yet set in stone.
“t’s a tough spot to be in because we want to give people plenty of time to decide about attending our events, but there is still too much uncertainty to say that the events in May and June will definitely happen in person,” he said.
“We hope the community will continue to take the precautions to combat COVID-19 seriously and we can all feel safe to come together again soon.”
Joyce said they are hoping to turn that corner soon, and are taking it cautiously one day at a time. Future scheduled events include a virtual day of serenity planned for April 16 as well as a women’s retreat that will be hosted off-campus in Owensboro on May 22.
“Retreat centers are really spiritual gems in a community,” she said. “We offer a sacred space set apart...where people can take time apart, connect with their inner life and with God.”
Those interested in signing up for an event offered by the MSJ Center can visit www.ursulinemsj.org.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
