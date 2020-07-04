For as far back as Jared Tanner can remember, faith, family, music and community have been fundamental cornerstones of his life.
In that regard, little has changed over his 37 years.
A former member of the popular contemporary Christian band Formerly Blind, Tanner is these days worship leader at Owensboro Christian Church, a part-time position that coexists nicely with his full-time vocation as a manager in the financial planning and analysis department at Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP.
Tanner had held a more comprehensive position in music ministry for 15 years at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, before landing at OCC two years ago.
“Those were great, rewarding years at Settle Memorial, but God wanted me to move on,” Tanner said, “and it all just unfolded the way the Lord wanted it to — it was definitely a God thing.
“I had a relationship with a lot of people at OCC and when I stepped into this position it just felt like I was home. For a lot of years leading up to that, OCC had always loved us and supported us.
“That first tryout, I guess you’d call it, I was standing up there performing and I was basically in tears — I was just so happy.”
Christian music has been an integral part of his life and that of his younger brother by 14 months, Jason, a drummer, from the time they were very young.
“As we were growing up, our whole family played and listened to worship and Christian music, singing songs for the Lord,” Tanner recalled. “I think we’ve always tried to use our energy and effort to focus on how we can glorify God the best we can, and music has always been the driving force.
“Watching our parents lift up the Lord is where this all started.”
Tanner was attending Kentucky Wesleyan College when he, Jason, Dave Docimo and Jordan Hancock began to make their mark as Formerly Blind, a group that enjoyed a good deal of regional success and remained together for more than a decade.
Among their major releases was the album, “Between the Dirt and the Ionosphere” (2004), and EP, “The Human Way” (2008).
“I would not consider us as hitting it big,” said Tanner, a lead vocalist who also plays acoustic guitar and bass. “At the same time, we did have some success, got quite a lot of airplay over Christian radio stations, and we opened for some big Christian bands, including Toby Mac.
“During that time, though, we saw really good bands who were on tour all the time and still sort of struggling to make it — that was their way of life. We had our own families or were just about to start families, and it sort of made us go, ‘Let’s step back and think about this.’
“But it was a wonderful experience while it lasted and we poured ourselves into it — we loved it with all our hearts.”
Tanner is still right at home on stage at OCC.
“Building a community is important to to me, and always has been,” Tanner said. “I love worshiping with the community of musicians, with the congregation, singing for the Lord, just trying to continue to grow and do all I do for all the right reasons.
“It’s really great when you know something special is happening in your church, in your community, and you just dig in and worship God — that’s still what it’s all about to me.”
