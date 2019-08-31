"God writes the Gospel not in the Bible alone, but also on trees, and in the flowers and clouds and stars."
-- Martin Luther
Throughout the history of mankind, nature and humans have had a transcendental interconnection and a symbiotic relationship.
For all living organisms, including us, the relationship has a different purpose and meaning. For some religions, nature is an integral part of their belief system and philosophical teachings.
Hindu religion is such an example. Hindus project various attributes of God onto different elements in nature, not just to worship but, to lay the foundation for understanding the beginning and the essence of life.
Nature is not for us to manage, control or conquer but to respect and live harmoniously with it. The earth, air, wind, space and fire are different manifestations of God. He pervades in all, and sustains His creation.
The Hindu scriptures have elucidated the Divine presence in all objects in nature, both animate and inanimate. And, they have taught us to cherish nature, and mitigate the damage to the environment caused by our existence and indulgences.
My trip this year to Glacier National Park in Montana was in the planning for six months. Primary purpose was to experience an environment so conducive to a burst of religious and spiritual awakening in ancient Hindu Sages in the Indian mountains and forests, where the hymns of Vedas were sung and recited.
My goal was to be up there in the mountains, isolated, singing religious songs to offer my devotion to God and his finest creation -- nature. Hiking by myself reciting Gayatri Mantra, the most popular Hindu hymn in praise of God, was the most satisfying part of the journey. After a full week of witnessing the majestic beauty, I came back thinking what have we ever done to deserve it.
This trip also offered me a wonderful opportunity to go on a tour of the Blackfoot Indian Reservation, just east of Glacier Park. My guide was a 70-year-old Blackfoot Native American, and part French.
His explanation of his culture and value system made me realize that many of the ideals shared by his people and Hindus are very similar. His absolute reverence of nature was in a way a reaffirmation of my own understanding of the human relationship with nature. His self-awareness, modesty and honesty were strikingly refreshing. Those five hours I spent with him will forever accent my spiritual journey.
Beyond religious and philosophical realms, nature also offers an endless playground for human spirit and imagination. We are enamored by its vastness, intrigued by hidden mysteries and rewarded by its magnificence.
No matter what our political, theistic or philosophical beliefs, nature offers all of us a venue for emotional and spiritually uplifting. At Glacier Park, I met a very successful, young, small businessman from Austin, Texas. He is a self-identified agnostic and a libertarian. His primary reason for the visit was to find a refuge away from all the hustle of his hectic life.
He appreciates nature for providing a shelter while he recharges his energies. He took the time and spent money to visit a place which offered him solitude and relaxation. In a sense, his trip to Montana was purely transactional, but rewarding nonetheless.
Nature with all its glorious sights and sounds is all out there for us to enjoy and cherish, free of cost. When I find a place deep in a forest or on an edge of a cliff, I close my eyes and let my imagination run wild.
I let my heart soak with falling raindrops, blowing winds, running rivers, sounds of wildlife, while picturing beautiful blue skies with magnificent white clouds, the rainbows and flowers of all colors and shades. And while I am at it, I also offer my gratitude to the Almighty God for allowing me to be a part of this universe that sustains me.
No matter where you plant the flag in the debate over the changing environment, our duty and desire to preserve and protect this planet we call home can not be too controversial. Because it so essential for our religious, spiritual and emotional well-being.
Nature is God's loving gift to us. And what an awesome blessing!
Dr. Janna Pathi is a general surgeon who lives in Beaver Dam. He has two daughters who live in Seattle and has lived in the United States since 1976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.