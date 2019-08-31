Trending globally these days is the philosophical concept and the ancient practice known as mindfulness.
According to the aptly named www.mindful.org, "Mindfulness is the basic human ability to be fully present, aware of where we are and what we're doing, and not overly reactive or overwhelmed by what's going on around us."
Mindfulness is a state of active, open attention to the present. When you're mindful, you observe your thoughts and feelings from a distance, without judging them good or bad. Instead of letting your life pass by you, mindfulness means living in the moment."
While mindfulness is something we all naturally possess, it's more readily available to us when we practice.
Whenever you bring awareness to what you're directly experiencing via your senses, or to your state of mind via your thoughts and emotions, you're being mindful. And there's growing research showing that when you train your brain to be mindful, you're actually restructuring the actual physical structure of your brain.
Imagine that!
Jon Kabat-Zinn, creator of the research-backed stress-reduction program Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR), explains how mindfulness lights up parts of our brains that aren't normally activated when we're mindlessly running on autopilot. "Mindfulness is awareness that arises through paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment, nonjudgmentally," says Kabat-Zinn. "And then I sometimes add, in the service of self understanding and wisdom."
Can you believe that through mindfulness practices, you can actually change the way your brain works? And can bring yourself to a calmer state regardless of the circumstances in which you find yourself?
Not everyone is on board with the notion of mindfulness, mind you. It seems too loosey-goosey for some Americans. In 2010, Albert Mohler, President of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, the flagship school of the Southern Baptist Convention and one of the largest seminaries in the world, came out publicly against yoga -- one of many practices of mindfulness -- as anti-Christian, and ever since tens of thousands of well-meaning Christians have experienced a conflict over whether they can practice yoga and still be considered Christian,
if not by Christ then at least by Al Mohler.
(Why that matters is beyond me, but…)
Or, is it that yoga and mindfulness are just too closely aligned with the eastern religious traditions of all those eastern people, which some Christians see as a threat to Christianity, particularly those who believe in the call to the global Christianization of all people.
What Mohler forgot is that Jesus was himself an easterner who was headlong and quite personally invested in a very Eastern religion, namely Judaism, which has a strong and historical connection to mindfulness practices, such as meditation, prayer, peacemaking, study and solitude. And that those who seek to live their lives in his name are called upon to do so in ways that manifest the same kind of peace he came to bring.
Jesus was a mindfulness guru who drew upon the wisdom of religious traditions that were not his own in order to flesh out and fatten up his own faith, rendering him one of the most syncretistic and mystical minds of all time.
While many argue the practice of mindfulness originated with Zen Buddhism, there have always been mystics and monks and mothers who have known the value of taking a minute to get calm, get clear and get focused again on what matters most. The early Christian desert monastics called it "nepsis." The art of watching your life.
There are pastors out there who, upon reading this, will quickly lead their flock in another direction than this one, informing them that there is nothing biblical or Christian about "the growing fad" of mindfulness, which has actually been around about as long as the oldest religion, Hinduism.
So, mindfulness is no fad.
What's more, the Jewish and Christian scriptures are replete with calls and invitations to mindfulness.
In the world of therapy, which is my factory, my farm and my field of work, it is understood that not only must a person seek to understand herself psychologically, but also emotionally, intellectually, familially and yes, spiritually.
As a therapist, I only speak of matters of God and faith if a client invites me to. Often, when I am asked to think about a client's spiritual journey with him, I offer up one of my favorite biblical texts that I believe helps people of faith sort out the challenges that therapy brings. In Romans 12:2, the author writes, "Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect."
The word "transformed" in Greek is metanoia, a word commonly used to translate as "repentance."
But the word, which is a collusion of two Greek words (meta - beyond, again; nous -mind) actually means "to think anew; to think again."
The essential task of religious practice is, at least in part, metanoia, repentance, transformation, which really means to change your thinking.
Which is also the essential task of the journey of therapy: to change your thinking; to change your mind.
To become mindful.
When you change how you think, you change how you feel, then you change how you act, then you change your life.
Say what you will about mindfulness, about being attentive, intentional, reflective, prayerful and aware of who you are wherever you are while remaining calmer and less reactive, but I believe that doing such brings you peace, and literally changes your brain, which means it changes your life.
Religious tradition aside, Hebb's law applies: "Neurons that fire together wire together."
The science is clear: practicing mindfulness is good for you. Just as you can exercise your body for better health and performance, the mind too can be trained, tuned and sharpened.
Mindfulness has been shown to break negative thought patterns, reduce stress and anxiety, and sharpens focus.
Why do you think Jesus snuck away to be alone all the time? Where do you think he got that famous peace and presence of mind?
Seek out some silence and sabbath in your everyday routine. Pay attention. Breathe.
Relax. Let go. Watch your life without the impulse to change it. Be at peace.
God won't mind what you call it.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery in downtown Owensboro. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com. He also co-created and cohosts "You'll Die Trying," a podcast available everywhere.
