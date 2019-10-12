"Do people think that they will be left alone because they say: 'We have faith', and will not be tested? And We indeed tested those who were before them." (Quran, 29:1-2).
This verse was revealed when the companions of the time of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon him) were being persecuted for believing in the Oneness of God. It is a verse explaining the purpose and gift of life, and Divine trials.
Many people do not know that the word "Islam" comes from the root word "salaam" which means peace. The meaning of "Islam" is to submit in peace (to God). A Muslim is she or he who submits in peace to the Will of God.
There is this very basic concept in Islam that our practice of our faith is tied directly to our (practice of our) lives. We are told time and time again that our gift of life is a test and trial from Him. Our ultimate test and goal is to fully "submit in peace" to His Will. To seek out contentment and to have it as a way of being.
The Islamic perspective of life is that our purpose and duty is to establish worship for Him through (amongst other things) prayer, charity and doing good deeds. In establishing this "purpose," God says that He will test us throughout our lives, testing our faith in Him.
Our little "brown bags" of life are ours. They may give us wealth or poverty, illness or health, longevity or death. These "life happenings" are our tests from God to not only see who remembers and seeks Him out in prayer and worship, but a means to an end that is Him.
For Muslims, this is a central theme in living our lives. We are to submit to God's Will (eventually) in peace. The understanding is that God Is Peace and our trials are there to polish us and bring us closer to Him and His Peace. And the struggle is certainly real. It is the eventual annihilation of the self-ego, leading to selflessness as a way of being.
It is quite extraordinary to note that we as humans complain about the most basic of things without sometimes drawing and or remembering perspectives from those around us. I remind myself before reminding you.
Yes, everyone's life is their own test. It may be filled with love or heartache, good health or severe illnesses, poverty or wealth. These basic measures in comparing our lives are our way of trying to accept all that is happening to us. We fail to understand perhaps, that God Is drawing us near to Him through what we term as (these) adversities. We are often reminded of the many fruits of our patience through our tests. The most anticipatory one being Paradise.
Prophet Muhammad said: Our Lord (glorified and exalted be He) descends each night to the earth's sky when there remains the final third of the night, and He says: Who is saying a prayer to Me that I may answer it? Who is asking something of Me that I may give it him? Who is asking forgiveness of Me that I may forgive him? (Bukhari)
Allah (mighty and sublime be He) says: My faithful servant's reward from Me, if I have taken to Me his best friend from amongst the inhabitants of the world and he has then borne it patiently for My sake, shall be nothing less than Paradise. (Bukhari)
The Islamic perspective is that our focus should be pleasing God throughout our trials in life. All through peace and contentment. Our means are Him, our destination is Him. And it takes most of us a lifetime of trials to achieve this spiritual goal of contentment in, through and with God. And we should strive to always remember to never lose faith in He who has given us our magnificent, continuously polished souls…
"Your sickness is from you, but you do not perceive it and your remedy is within you, but you not sense it. You presume you are a small entity, but within you is enfolded the entire Universe. You are indeed the evident book, by whose alphabets the hidden becomes manifest. Therefore, you have no need to look beyond yourself. What you seek is within you, if only you reflect." -Imam Ali (AS)
Naheed S. Murtaza has worked with her local community for several years to foster better ways of advocating for social justice policies and reform based on diversity, inclusion and education. She is an Illinois licensed attorney, an adjunct professor of political science at Brescia University, an executive board member of the Owensboro Human Relations Commission, a board member of the Owensboro Area World Affairs Council, and a public servant.
