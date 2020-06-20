Our heritage was born of hate.

Two pandemics continue to plague civilization: the novel coronavirus is new. Racial/ethnic discrimination is as old as the hills.
Every so often, the world is hit with a global pandemic: we suffer, we learn, we figure it out, we survive.
Every day, though, we Americans get a wake-up call, reminding us all that the dehumanizing reality of racism continues to gnaw at the fiber of our very being as a nation: we suffer, we refuse to learn, we fail to find a more excellent way, we struggle to survive in unity.
Every. Day.
Sweeping across our nation is the call for racial equality and for the recognition that black lives matter, that lethal force against unarmed black persons by some police units is a growing trend, and that race-fueled acts of hate continue to rise.
There isn’t one thing in that sentence that we can’t all agree on. They are facts, not opinions.
Because I am white, I enjoy a privilege in this nation that I did not earn and do not deserve.
That privilege makes it difficult to speak out on these issues, because I am better off listening instead.
But silence is a privilege, too.
So I opt for speaking up and daring to be wrong for the cause of attempting to inspire at least one person to do something different, to become a change agent, to help heal the problem, one life at a time.
I have learned that there is little I can do. I am powerless to effect systemic change on my own.
But I have this pen, and I will always use it.
And if you feel powerless, notice: you have a pen, too.
And this is what I ask you to do with it.
Write to our city and county commissioners and to the M-I’s Reader’s Write section, and demand, yet again, that the statues depicting the Confederacy be removed and relocated to another space (ie., a museum) for the purpose of learning in context rather than publicly provoking our black neighbors with reminders that they were not born white and should remember their place.
Because that is precisely what those statues say: Remember your place, which is beneath the white man.
Don’t take my word for it; do the research.
If you don’t believe that the Confederacy was about maintaining the economic bulwark and racial upperhandedness of slavery, consider this:
There is no doubt among reputable historians both past and present that the Confederacy was established upon the premise of white supremacy, and that the South fought the Civil War to preserve its slave labor on the backs of persons of color. Its founding documents and its leaders were clear. “Our new government is founded upon ... the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition,” declared Confederate Vice President Alexander H. Stephens in his now famous Cornerstone Speech of 1861.
Our heritage was born of hate.
Take down the statues; remove the monuments; fold up the flags; replace the artifacts of what was literally the worst time in American history with evidence of how we have learned from our mistakes.
Confederate statues in public spaces are painful reminders of the fact that our nation was built on the backs of black people, slaves who were thought to be less-than-human, but who were granted the legal designation of “person” by American legal doctrine so they could be prosecuted. This is not just an emancipation-era problem. It continues today.
The argument that the Confederate flag, statues, and monuments represent “heritage, not hate” ignores the near-universal heritage of African Americans whose ancestors were enslaved by the millions in the South. It trivializes their pain, their history, and their concerns about racism, and whether black or brown people will ever be considered equal and receive the rights pursuant to their personhood.
To this white southerner, those statues represent racism, slavery, and our country’s long history of oppression of African Americans.
It’s difficult to believe otherwise, honestly.
Use your voice, your privilege, your pen. Join me in calling for the relocation of historical artifacts that remind our black brothers and sisters of their families’ painful, often deadly heritage, to more contextually appropriate learning locations.
Our heritage is bedeviled by hate. It just is. Our children of every color demand that we be honest about that.
An entire region tried systematically to create and enforce laws that dehumanized persons who were bought and sold like animals, but worse.
The effort to remove symbols indicative of that era is about more than symbolism. It’s about starting a conversation about the values and beliefs shared by a community.
It’s about understanding our checkered, painful history as a nation. It’s about acknowledging the injustices of the past as we address those same blindspots today.
The very least we can do is refuse to allow our children to play under those statues or under that flag. It represents a war within ourselves that was entirely about chattel slavery. That is the heritage. Our heritage. And it is a hateful one, no matter how you look at it.
But our future doesn’t have to be.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves as the Grief Therapist for six funeral homes in the region. He also co-created and cohosts “You’ll Die Trying,” a podcast available everywhere. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.