Overcoming divisive discourse

"A lion used to prowl about a field in which four oxen used to dwell. Many a time he tried to attack them; but whenever he came near they turned their tails to one another, so that whichever way he approached them he was met by the horns of one of them. At last, however, they fell a-quarrelling among themselves, and each went off to pasture alone in a separate corner of the field. Then the lion attacked them one by one and soon made an end of all four." Aesop (c. 620-564 BC)
Wisdom is the quality of having experience, knowledge and understanding, and then forming good judgments. From Aesop to Mark's Gospel (Mark 3:25) to Patrick Henry's (1799) final public speech, to our own state motto, we can glean the wisdom that "United we stand, divided we fall." Throughout history humans have desired unity -- with one another, in their relationships with their perceptions of God, and as they seek personal integration and wholeness. From a Christian tradition, but also among all major religious traditions, unity is a key characteristic. The last will and testament of a person, particularly a prominent person, is noteworthy. In John's Gospel (John 17:20-26), Jesus gives a resounding call for unity in his
final prayer: " . . . that they mayText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Colorall be one, as you Father, are in Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Colorme and I in you ..." This plea for unity emanates from a heart full of love for those Jesus calls his own.
Unity is not uniformity. The three oxen in Aesop's example are all oxen and all have horns, but they were not cloned oxen. To be united in the love of Jesus Christ does not define that each one will express that love exactly like everyone else. And love of one's neighbor is not limited to Christians. The oxen's horns are their common characteristic that offers protection from the lion. What common characteristic as people of faith can we utilize during moments of disturbing or divisive situations in our current cultural climate when peace and unity are elusive?
People of faith place their trust in God. In the Hebrew Scripture, King David proclaims in Psalm 62: "My soul, be at rest in God alone, from whom comes my hope." Repeatedly throughout the Judeo-Christian Scriptures, people of faith are encouraged not to be afraid, as in Luke's Gospel (12:32-48) read widely in churches last weekend. Many times what we hope for is not yet experienced (Heb 11). Placing our trust in God compels us to courageous action. Again, a seemingly universal mandate often known as the Golden Rule drives us past our own fear, to reach beyond ourselves to the needs of others.
In the midst of chaos, of divisions, of name-calling, of pain, of horrendous acts of inhumanity, one recent example has caught the imagination of a community reeling in pain. An 11-year-old in El Paso, Texas, initially feeling fearful after the atrocities in his hometown, launched an initiative he named #ElPasoChallenge. This challenge invites people to do 22 good deeds or acts of kindness in memory of the 22 people killed in the shooting in his city.
Being "other-centered" gives life, the foundation of all reality. Let us not wander off to other pastures alone, becoming vulnerable to any predator waiting to devour us all. Let us be life-giving as we continue to put our trust in God and continue to journey toward a goal of unity with one another. Perhaps we could each embrace the #ElPasoChallenge in the coming weeks.
Donna S. Murphy is pastoral associate at Saint Stephen Cathedral.
