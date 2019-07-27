Three years ago, MentorKids Executive Director Berly Tillman Sullivan was forced to overcome her fear of heights when she propelled down 107 feet from one of the downtown hotels as part of the organization's "Over the Edge" fundraiser.
"I said, 'If I get $3,000 donations, I'll go over,' and sure enough, $3,000," Sullivan said. "I'm terrified of heights and it was a humiliating experience but I went over."
Tillman said she will again be taken out of her comfort zone if MentorKids' GoFundMe page generates at least $4,000 for the latest fundraiser called The Rugged Race, presented by Independence Bank.
The fundraiser will be Aug. 10 at Diamond Lake Resort.
"I hate outdoors; I hate flies, gnats, mosquitoes, snakes, dirt, mud," Sullivan said. "If we raise, $4,000, I'm going to be in the mud with mosquitoes probably coming at me and I will be doing the Rugged Race."
The Rugged Race is a 5K with a twist. It includes 26 obstacles that involve added physical elements such as climbing, crawling, carrying and swimming spread across a 3.1-mile course.
Zach Lake, who works in marketing and recruitment for MentorKids, credited board member Chris "Digger" Phelps and Brian Smith, owner of Diamond Lake, for presenting the idea of the Rugged Race.
"There are other 5Ks but no one has a 5K with an obstacle course in the area," Lake said. "So hopefully it will be an event that people love doing and want to come back year after year to do it."
Smith recently joined the MentorKids board and is excited about having the event at Diamond Lake.
Smith said he allowed the American Cancer Society to host Mud Run fundraisers in the past that weren't as grueling.
"The basic course has existed for about five or six years; it has been extremely enhanced for this race," Smith said. "... We have come up with a bunch of new obstacles that make the course way more challenging than it was before, and I'm proud of the way it's coming out. It really looks good."
MentorKids recruited local real estate agent Jereme Willner to help design the obstacles.
Willner said he participates in similar events across the country.
"I've been doing these races seven to eight years roughly," Willner said. "At least twice a month, I'll race somewhere in the U.S., whether it be California, Florida or West Virginia."
Willner said he was given the freedom to create the obstacles.
Some of the creative obstacle names include the Tower of Power, Tunnels of Doom and Gilligan's Island Double Cross.
"Brian, who owns Diamond Lake, has been huge in providing the course and letting me design the kind of course that I want," Willner said. "My goal was to keep it in the parameters of the people who've never raced before and then also people who have raced. So we didn't want to make it too hard or too easy. So it caters to the mid-grade, where most people can do all of the obstacles."
MentorKids, 2815 Veach Road, is a Christian-based organization that matches youth -- ages 6 to 14 years old -- with adults 18 years or older. Mentors are also required to have lived in Daviess County for at least six months and pass a background check.
Women are matched with girls and men are matched with boys. Each mentor is asked to commit at least one hour a week for one year to his or her mentee.
"Every dollar we get goes toward mentoring the next mayor of our community," Sullivan said.
Race participants will have two entry options based on skill level -- Elite Rugged for the "serious, hard-core athletes" or Ultimate Rugged for those who want to compete for fun.
The race is open for ages 12 and up. However, children between the ages of 12 and 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
The entry fee is $50 per person ahead of the race but will increase to $60 the week of the race.
To sign up for the race, go to mentorkidsky.org.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
