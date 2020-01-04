Passion for Priesthood

The Rev. Jean-Rene Kalombo almost didn't enter the priesthood.
Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the affable, multilingual pastor of SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church strongly considered a different vocation before surrendering his life to ministry.
"I wanted to become a pilot; that was my dream," Kalombo said.
But as a child, his Catholic faith was also a major part of his life.
Kalombo, who was one of 11 children, said attending mass was one of his father's three priorities.
"First, it was church, then it was to study and go to school and food," Kalombo said. "Everything was very strict."
And growing up in the Catholic faith, Kalombo said that he served in various roles such as altar server, leader of the church's youth group and catechist.
But it wasn't until he was about the age of 15 that he heard a particular homily that changed his spiritual trajectory.
"The priest preached about Jesus who came to save us, His mission for the poor and to preach the Good News to the poor," Kalombo said. "And he showed us pictures of the poor in the Congo but also around the world. The priest said maybe it's easy to love the people of your own country but Jesus came to save all and love all the peoples. That struck me because I wanted to give my life not just to the people of my country, but for all the people around the world. From that day, I started thinking about becoming a priest."
But then there was still the dream of becoming a pilot weighing on him.
He even received an aviation scholarship in Belgium that made his decision more difficult.
Kalombo said he felt additional pressure as his two older brothers had already moved away -- one to France and the other to China -- to study and "to become somebody in the world."
"It was a dilemma for me -- to be a priest or to become a pilot," Kalombo said. "I prayed a lot, (went) to retreat many times and the parish priest helped me a lot."
After much prayer and discernment, Kalombo said it became clear that he should dedicate his life to Christ and the priesthood, which gave him peace going forward.
"I came to the conclusion that if I became a pilot, maybe I would become famous with a lot of money, but I wouldn't be happy," Kalombo said. "…If I became a priest and if I do the will of God, I would be happy."
From there, Kalombo had the task of telling his parents that he had decided to enroll in the seminary with the goal of becoming a priest.
Kalombo said he wasn't sure how his father would react so it was his mother who he first told about his decision.
"My mother said, 'If this is your vocation, (we) are going to support you'," Kalombo said. "It made me feel so good because I had the support of my parents."
When he began his journey into the priesthood in 1984, Kalombo became a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Order.
And early on, he spent three years studying philosophy before moving to the Republic of Cameroon to study theology for four years.
During his second year of theology, Kalombo said he was given four countries as mission options -- Brazil, Guatemala, Japan or the Philippines.
"My first choice was Guatemala … it was to work more closely with the poor," Kalombo said.
For Kalombo, it was the mission of liberation theology, which "emphasizes liberation from social, political and economic oppression as anticipation of ultimate salvation," that drew him to the Latin American country in 1992.
And three years later, he was officially ordained into the priesthood while serving in Guatemala.
Along with severe poverty, it was a violent, dangerous time of unrest with the ongoing Guatemalan Civil War between the government and the guerrilla army.
Kalombo said anyone who spoke out against the injustices of the Guatemalan government would have to leave the country or face execution.
"They killed and kidnapped so many people," Kalombo said. "In my order, Immaculate Heart of Mary, they killed five priests."
Although he was even threatened and accused of supporting the guerrillas, he remained, advocating for the oppressed poor he ministered to every day.
Kalombo learned the Mayan language spoken in his area, which allowed him to connect to the locals.
"I said I don't support the guerrillas; I support the people; I'm preaching the Good News of Jesus Christ," said Kalombo, recalling an incident when he was interrupted during a mass and accused of sounding like he was promoting the guerrillas.
During his years there, Kalombo said he helped establish churches and small schools where there were none before.
Journey to Owensboro
It was about 2001 that Kalombo was given a sabbatical away from Guatemala. He went to Albany, New York, where he studied psychology for one year.
Kalombo said the director of the program happened to be friends with The Most Rev. John McRaith, who was bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro at that time.
The director, he said, asked that he might consider taking his ministry to Owensboro, which had a growing Hispanic population.
Kalombo speaks Spanish along with four other languages -- French, English, Lingala and Kikongo.
Kalombo would create a relationship with McRaith and even visited Owensboro for three days to tour the parishes.
However, Kalombo would take a detour to Mexico, where he spent three years.
In 2009, Kalombo received permission from Rome to change from religious to diocese priest.
He was assigned then to the Diocese of Owensboro, where he spent two years as pastor of SS. Joseph and Paul. He was then appointed to the Holy Redeemer Parish in Beaver Dam, which also has a large Hispanic congregation.
In 2018, Kalombo returned to SS. Joseph and Paul where he conducts masses in English and Spanish. The Spanish mass is held every Sunday at noon.
Along with his pastoral duties, Kalombo spends his time working with the local Hispanic population.
Kalombo said his journey to Owensboro was not by accident.
He added that he would always take his time, pray and listen to the Holy Spirit before making a decision.
"I trusted the Holy Spirit … and I'm where God wants me to be," Kalombo said. "…I went to Guatemala when it was time for that and then the Holy Spirit brought me to Mexico. And now He's brought me to Owensboro."
Kalombo, 56, is now looking forward to entering his 25th year as an ordained priest, which he will celebrate on Sept. 17, 2020.
"If I had my life to do all over again, I would still choose to be a priest," Kalombo said. "I've seen many joyful times. This is my passion."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
