"And of His Signs is the creation of the heavens and the earth and the diversity of your tongues and colors. Indeed there are Signs in this for the wise." (The Holy Quran, 30:22)
What exactly is it that makes a 12-year-old identify and chastise racism and not adults? What does it take to understand that racism dehumanizes, devalues, and robs people of their basic dignity? If we choose to dismiss it based on earthly constructs -- should we then at least (remember) look to faith-based understandings to help resolve these conflicts?
I am referencing my 12-year-old's struggle through reading my 33-year-old copy (yes I'm that old) of Mark Twain's classic: "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."
With him chastising the language and style every time, I asked how his reading was going -- I truly felt that he would miss all that the literary masterpiece had to offer. But his "seeing the forest through the trees" moment came eventually.
As he neared the end, he quickly summarized the book, making no hesitation in describing the central theme of racism, slavery and stating also that finding and balancing oneself and doing the right thing -- even when it's against what people think and believe -- that this is the right thing to do.
And to my surprise, he then continued his analysis by tying the racism to what POTUS recently said about the four minority congresswomen. When I asked him where he heard what was said by POTUS, he simply replied by saying that it was all over every type of social media. He asked how POTUS or anyone else could say something like that?
The Islamic perspective is very clear. There is a balance of things set by God as he is the Just (One who does justice):
"It is God, the Gracious Who has taught the Qur'an. He has created man. He has taught him plain speech. The sun and the moon run their courses according to a fixed reckoning. And the stemless plants and the trees humbly submit to His will. And the heaven He has raised high and set up a measure, That you may not transgress the measure. So weigh all things in justice and fall not short of the measure." (The Holy Quran, 55: 1-9)
When we disturb this balance of things, we actually transgress the limits set by God. A simple example demonstrating this would be that of the equality of the races, or anti-racism as preached and practiced by Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon him ("PBUh"). It is a very basic tenant of Islam that is often preached more than it is actually practiced even by many Muslims themselves.
Perhaps one of the best-known examples of the condemnation of Arab tribalism and slavery is his freeing of a slave who became one of his most beloved friends and companions -- who had one of the most auspicious roles in Islam: to give the call to prayer five times a day. He is a revered example of anti-racism in action against a community that was plagued with ethnic, gender, and race-based and religious divisions. A community of people which was said to be from/in "jahiliya" or ignorance. Such was the story of one of the first people to accept Islam, Bilal Ibn Rabah (May God grant him peace).
The most revered understanding of this can be seen with what is known as Prophet Muhammad's Last Sermon at Mount Arafat where he stated that "An Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab, nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab ... a white person has no superiority over a black, nor does a black have any superiority over white except by piety and good action."
It is a common understanding that with peace comes justice -- the latter cannot come before the former. This is the Islamic perspective for everything, meaning that peace must come first -- thus the actual meaning of the word "Islam." It comes from the root word "salaam" which means peace. The most basic understanding is to submit (to God) in peace. To have a dedication to God with peace in all aspects of one's life.
Even with our country's 18th amendment to our Constitution and its civil rights amendment, we are still struggling to sustain a practice of equality and equity to our neighbors, our friends and now even to our congresswomen. I cannot speak for any other faith but my own, and I cannot be an example of a good human being unless I remember and put it to practice these self-evident truths centered around equality and equity.
Such are our daily struggles to uplift each other by remembering God in all aspects of our lives. I remind myself before reminding you.
Naheed S. Murtaza has worked with her local community for several years to foster better ways of advocating for social justice policies and reform based on diversity, inclusion and education. She is an Illinois licensed attorney, an adjunct professor of political science at Brescia University, an executive board member of the Owensboro Human Relations Commission, a board member of the Owensboro Area World Affairs Council, and a public servant.
