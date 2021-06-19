Adam Sternquist will be ordained as the new pastor of Peace Lutheran Church on Sunday.
Peace Lutheran Church has been in Owensboro for more than 60 years.
Sternquist, originally from Algonquin, Illinois, is a recent graduate of the Concordian Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He decided to go to seminary school after teaching his kids about his and his wife’s faith.
“I felt compelled to seek the office of ministry,” Sternquist said.
After his four years at seminary school, he was placed at the Peace Lutheran Church.
An installment and ordination service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Peace Lutheran Church, 2200 Carter Road.
Reverend Nathan Rastl will be the presiding minister, and the sermon will be delivered by Reverend Timothy Kinne. A meal will be served in the church fellowship hall.
Various Lutheran pastors have been leading services at the church during the interim.
Sternquist said that since this will be his first time leading a church, so he is going to take it slow and learn as he goes.
“I’m ready to start preaching faithfully,” Sternquist said. “I’m looking to save the souls of the lost.”
Sternquist said that he has never been to Kentucky or Owensboro, and is excited to start his preaching journey here.
“I have a lot to learn about the people who live here,” Sternquist said.
Sternquist said that being able to spread the gospel through preaching is a rewarding experience for him.
“I love having the ability to share the gospel with those who desperately need it the most,” Sternquist said.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m. each Sunday at the church, and worship takes place at 10 a.m. Bible studies are on Thursdays at 1 p.m.
Sternquist said anyone is welcome to attend services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.