Like a lot of churches throughout the region, state, nation and world, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church has had to be creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A great example of this occurred on May 7, when Pleasant Grove worship pastor David Rodgers came up with the idea of putting a segment of the church’s choir inside and empty grain bin on his family’s farm to sing a selection of worship songs.
The presentation appeared on the “Worship Circle” — a stream that runs on Facebook Live each Thursday night.
“I knew from years past how neat it sounded in the grain bin when it was empty,” Rodgers said, “and when I realized it was empty I decided to put together a music worship service in there. We had nine singers and a camera person, and it worked out pretty well for us.
“For me, to be able to hear this beautiful congregational sound in those unique acoustics was refreshing and amazing. I picked singers from each segment of the choir and that was a zero rehearsal recording we made.”
Rodgers believes the experience made an impact on everyone associated with the project.
“Our interaction was taken away by the pandemic,” Rodgers said, “but this really reinforced that our songs are meant for God, that we’re singing for him.
“In the grain bin the reverb is so long, so the best approach is to sing a little bit and then rest and listen — it was so different than what we would usually do, but it turned out to be a very special moment for all involved.”
Rodgers called it “a silver lining” moment during the coronavirus.
“The quarantine led to that moment, and we had everyone spaced out so that we were socially distancing with room to spare,” Rodgers said. “And something like that helps you understand that God is speaking during this time — he does have a purpose and we need to have open eyes and humbly listen.”
Rodgers, 35, has been worship pastor at Pleasant Grove for 12 years. A 2004 Daviess County High School graduate, he received his undergraduate degree in church music from Campbellsville University in 2008 before earning a masters degree in discipleship ministry from Liberty Seminary in Lynchburg, Va., in 2016.
He is following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Ron Harrington, who served as music minister at Yellow Creek Baptist Church when Rodgers was a child.
“I really enjoy what I do and it’s very rewarding to me,” Rodgers said. “Even now, during this challenge, we see God’s hand at work here — he’s still working his plan in the midst of the chaos.”
