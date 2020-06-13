One of the first questions someone will ask us when they find out we are beekeepers is if it’s actually safe to be out there with thousands of bees.
And well, yes and no.
That first day we walked into the bee supply store for our buzzing boxes, I waited in a long line with great anticipation and two squirmy toddlers. After some complimentary donuts, I pulled my boys’ powdery fingers away from all displays and we stood admiring the many framed black and white photos of experienced beekeepers. I remember noticing a photo of one man in particular. His skin was wrinkled like tobacco leaves. He squinted over the top of glasses, inspecting a frame full of bees. His simple wedding band reflected the bright sun, and hundreds of bees floated happily around him like little blessings.
It was a picture of peace, and yet it lacked any protective gear.
“Bee pickup is around the corner. Y’all can just drive your vehicle back there,” a sales associate directed us. Wade folded the receipt, stuffing it into his back pocket.
Emboldened with ambition and excitement, we buckled up the babies in their car seats and rolled to the back of the store.
Wade jumped out to load the boxes. A young lady (fully suited) motioned toward sixty, seventy, maybe a hundred numbered boxes stacked nearby with something moving in front of them. Wade swatted, and that’s when I realized the movement around the boxes was a cloud of bees. He rubbed his head and mouthed, “Toss me a veil!”
Through the tiniest crack, I slid out the veil and rolled the window back up just as bees threatened to assault the glass. The girl loaded three new “nucs” (nucleuses) of bees, and Wade closed the tailgate. From their car seats, the boys giggled as Wade swatted and tried to smile at my “fun” new hobby.
“Got ‘em! Let me in!” Wade said. Bees zoomed like kamikaze fighters around his head and crawled restlessly on his shirt.
“Run!” I motioned through the window.
“What?”
“I said, go! Run!” I’ve always championed flight of over fight.
He squished a couple bees crawling on his arms before heeding my advice. I drove beside Wade, noting his impressive speed and the bees’ commitment to defense.
In front of the store, the sales associate came out smiling. “I should’ve mentioned, you didn’t have to get out of your truck. The workers would’ve loaded the bees for you.”
Wade stood catching his breath, counting his stings, and waving a half-hearted “thank you.”
I think even if Wade wasn’t so quick to forgive, the matter would’ve been forgotten (except for the whole throbbing sting to his ear thing), because as he settled in and steered for home, that’s the moment our brakes went out. What a day!
It took over a year of regular beekeeping for me to experience my first sting. As a new beekeeper, I was cognizant of the dangers of honey bees. I fretted and fussed over protective gear, checking zippers and Velcro for any points of possible stinger entry. Then I started getting a little braver, a little more relaxed, and definitely inconsistent with safety. Sometimes it was fine. Bees have a relatively predictable behavior based upon the time of the year and the amount of honey and brood (babies) they are protecting. Other times, I found myself scratching off a stinger from the middle of my forehead and wishing the bee had been a more discreet martyr. Such is the price of negligence.
Being a beekeeper and never getting stung would be like a baseball player never making an error. Even with near-perfect preparation, practice and prudence, things happen. We’re human! The same can be said of the Christian life. No matter how long we’ve been on the journey heavenward, there’s always a new stumbling block ready to trip us. To think that life with Jesus is nothing but comfort health, and wealth would be to ignore the Cross. Our shortcomings and sufferings serve as a reminder of our great need for Him … and His protective gear.
Ephesians 6:10-18 is a familiar passage in which the Apostle Paul instructs believers to take up the full armor of God. On my better days, I wouldn’t enter the apiary without a suit. As sure as sunrise, none of us is without the need of the holy defenses of truth, righteousness, peace, faith, salvation and God’s Word. As the world returns to a glimpse of normal, let’s be ready. Let’s wake up from this foggy dream and put on the armor Christ provides us, preparing us for each and every day.
Neena Gaynor is a wife, mother and beekeeper who does life in Owensboro. She is the author of “The Bird and the Bees,” a Christian contemporary romance available now. Visit her at wordslikehoney.com.
