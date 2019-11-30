Today is Nov. 30, the Feast Day of Saint Andrew the apostle, one of the 12 Apostles of Jesus and the brother of Saint Peter.
In the Holy Gospel according to John, we read that one day Andrew heard his teacher John the Baptist designate Jesus as "the Lamb of God."
Fascinated and curious, Andrew and another one of John the Baptist's disciples caught up with Jesus and visited with him the entire day.
One day with Jesus is really all it takes!
The next morning, Andrew announced to his brother Simon that he had met his liberator. He had met the Messiah. He then presented Simon to Jesus, who renamed him Peter, which is a metaphorical title meaning "Rock" (John 1:35-42).
The Holy Gospel according to Mark, which scholars believe was the first gospel to be written, gives a different account of Andrew's call. Here is how Mark reports Jesus calling his first disciples: "As Jesus passed along the Sea of Galilee, he saw Simon and his brother Andrew casting a net into the sea - for they were fishermen. And Jesus said to them, 'Follow me and I will make you fish for people.' And immediately they left their nets and followed him. As he went a little farther, he saw James son of Zebedee and his brother John, who were in their boat mending the nets. Immediately he called them; and they left their father Zebedee in the boat with the hired men, and followed him" (Mark 1:16-20).
Mark's gospel is the shortest gospel and it is believed that his is the gospel which Matthew and Luke expanded upon. Not only did they expand upon it, but they also modified or omitted redundant phrases or unusual words.
And they improved what is considered to be Mark's rather unsophisticated literary style. But there is one aspect of Mark's supposedly unsophisticated style that we might really appreciate today on this Feast Day of St. Andrew. A characteristic term that occurs with great frequency in Mark's gospel is the Greek word "euthus," which is translated in English as the word "immediately."
In 43 places, this Greek word occurs in Mark's gospel. In the later and much longer gospels, the word "immediately" falls out of favor. It is used only eight times in Matthew, three times in Luke, and three times in John.
Modern translators agree that Mark does not intend this word to be understood literally, so they translate it as "soon" or "then." Mark uses this word simply as a way of linking originally independent accounts into a continuous story.
Yet how wonderful the word "immediately" reads in English for our spiritual lives! Jesus said to Andrew and his brother, "Follow me, and I will give you (immediately give you), every day of your life, the best reason in the world to get up, to get out and fish for people, to share with them the good news of their liberation." Immediately, they left their nets and followed him.
In whatever manner it happened, Jesus made Andrew one of his first disciples. Later, he chose Andrew as one of the 12 Apostles whom he prepared expressly to carry on his work. Twice in the gospels, we see Andrew directly involved in Jesus' ministry.
It was Andrew who pointed out the boy with just five loaves and two fishes that wound up feeding five thousand (John 6:8-10). Later, in Jerusalem, it was Andrew who presented to Jesus the Greeks who had asked to see him (John 12:20-22). So, Andrew knew how to proclaim the gospel. And he knew how to (literally) bring people to Christ.
An apocryphal account of Andrew's death claims that, sometime around the year 60 A.D., he was crucified at Patras, today the third largest city in Greece. Bound to an X-shaped cross, Saint Andrew legendarily proclaimed the gospel from it for two days before he finally died.
If we ever feel uncomfortable talking about our faith with others, we can just remember Andrew up on that cross for two days. Then we'll chuckle to ourselves at how silly it is that we feel a bit squeamish talking about our faith. And, hopefully, we will immediately get over ourselves and get on with serving God and God's people.
Andrew knew that there was no tardiness about Christ's service, but immediately he was ever about his "Father's business." There was no delay, neither for Jesus nor for Andrew, but immediately they performed the work given them to do.
So, for today, as we remember Saint Andrew, let's let this word "immediately" be for us a sign of the promptitude of triune God's service and the urgency of the triune God's mission.
There is no holding back, no reluctance, no slackness, but a blessed immediateness about all God's work. May we all soon learn from the perfect example that Jesus and Andrew have left us.
The Rev. David M. Carletta, Ph.D., is the rector at Trinity Episcopal Church.
