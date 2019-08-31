Deep in the woods of McLean County, James Richard Jones found his childhood church that he thought no longer existed.
It was McGee Chapel Church, an A-frame, one-room church, that was built in 1902 near the Beech Grove community.
Jones' attachment is more than sentimental.
He has a spiritual connection to it as well.
He was christened in 1953 as a baby and later baptized there.
"It was where I came to know the Lord when I was 9 years old," Jones said.
Jones and his family attended McGee Chapel until he was 14. That's when the congregations of McGee Chapel and Beech Grove Church combined to construct a larger church on Kentucky 136. It became Beech Grove Chapel United Methodist Church.
McGee Chapel was abandoned and over the years used as a rustic hunting cabin that had become dilapidated.
Jones said he left to attend Western Kentucky University
in 1971 and had no plans of returning to McLean County.
"I swore I'd never come back," said Jones, who's a retired Army colonel.
But in 2017, he purchased property in McLean County with a home overlooking a lake. He and his wife, Denisse, would eventually move there after renovating the home on Honeybee Lane. That same property contained the nearby McGee Chapel.
Prior to that and for the better part of his life, Jones called Washington, D.C. home while spending 24 years with the Army. He fully retired this year from his civilian job as the vice president of the information technology division of General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company.
As he crept closer to retirement, Jones said he felt McLean County pulling him back.
"The older you get in life, these things become more important to you," he said. "…For me, the calling was to come back home. Now, I wouldn't live anywhere else."
However, the church he grew up in was no longer in the same location. The structure was moved at some point and left to deteriorate.
And that spot happened to be just up the hill from his home.
Once Jones rediscovered his childhood church, he decided to restore it into a functional cabin that he could visit for prayer time, meditating or relaxing.
The restoration would take seven months to complete, starting with the roof in January of this year and ending the first week of July.
He covered the 117-year-old wooden structure with a metal facade to protect it from the elements. He added a kitchen, bathroom, living and loft space for a bedroom. It also has all its utilities, including high-speed internet.
"I kind of had a vision of what it was going to look like ... the project never ended," Jones said. "I just prayed about it and let the Lord guide me. It became a much bigger project than I had thought. Running power and water was an expensive proposition."
Jones preserved one detail from the church that he attached to the roof.
"It still has the original steeple that was put on that church in 1902," Jones said. "…It just sat there and withered away. But I removed it and had the wood sealed so it would stay another 100 years. We remounted it to the cabin and it was the last piece that I had put on."
Since finishing the church cabin, Jones and his wife spend a couple of days there a week.
Jones has been asked about renting it out but right now, he said, it's too special to open it up to just anyone.
"For me, it's a holy place; it's really reverent," Jones said.
