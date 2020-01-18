Every year around this time, on the third Monday of January, as a nation we pause to remember and to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
We typically recall the highlights of his remarkable and catastrophically-brief career: his leadership of the triumphant Montgomery Bus Boycott of the mid-1950s; his climactic speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the 1963 March on Washington for jobs and freedom; his receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964; his assassination in Memphis on April 4, 1968.
Furthermore, typically, we replay the most familiar sentences from his most famous speech, a speech we have all come to know as his “I Have a Dream” speech.
Those words, of course, include this predilection: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Without a doubt, the achievements that mark the high points of Dr. King’s career are extraordinary, culminating in his words on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 22, 1963, which are some of the most eloquent uttered by one of the preeminent orators of all time.
But by focusing on these very same moments in Dr. King’s life, and on a few words from one speech in particular, we, rather paradoxically, reduce him to the status of an icon. We do a disservice to his memory, to the movement to which he gave so much and in the service of which he died, and to the legacy we seek to honor.
The struggle for freedom and equality preceded and extends beyond what we commonly call the Civil Rights Movement. As he suggests so eloquently in his Nobel acceptance speech, the Movement was and is larger than his leadership.
And of course, Dr. King was much, much more than any one of these phrases or these moments, even when taken as a whole.
To limit him to a few words denies the boldness, the complexities, and the contradictions of his vision for humanity. To freeze Dr. King at these moments of his greatest visibility is to ignore his frailty, his vulnerability, his continuing conversion, and his transformations.
By seizing upon the image of Dr. King at the pinnacle of his success or at the moment of his martyrdom, we risk allowing him to stand in for the Civil Rights struggle in its entirety, thereby rendering invisible the less well-known or indeed unknown foot soldiers without whom there would have been no Movement at all.
To restrict him to these few representations deprives him of the power to inspire us to action. If we believe that he was somehow fundamentally and essentially greater than or different from who we are, then we render ourselves inherently unable to follow his example.
As Princeton University’s Valarie Smith once said, “To limit Dr. King to a few phrases and a few moments makes us complicit with an act of cultural amnesia, perpetuated in the name of memorialization.” We forget too much when we force the man into a box created by us to remember him by.
Today I ask us to consider how we commemorate Dr. King. I do so not to suggest that we as a nation dispense with such ceremonies and celebrations. God knows that without such remembrances the world would collapse into forgetfulness.
Rather, I raise these concerns in order to challenge us to work out together the most meaningful way to honor his legacy. I want to suggest that as we remember Dr. King, we commit ourselves to look beyond the high point of King’s career, and to explore the deeper, more profound meanings of his life and ministry.
We might use this occasion to question why certain moments in Dr. King’s magnificent body of sermons, speeches, and writings have achieved canonical status while others are all but forgotten.
We might seize this as the opportunity to ask whose interests are served when Dr. King is remembered only as the champion of a color-blind society and not, for example, as an advocate for the poor or a hopeful apologist for healthcare for all, or an outspoken opponent of war.
Indeed, the scope of his socio-political and theological critique of our culture is inclusive of so many more intolerable injustices than that one heinous injustice of racism. Indeed, the three major diseases of the American Spirit, King suggested, are poverty, racism, and militarism. How we manage our resources, love our neighbors, and regard our enemies: these were (and are!) the most pressing concerns of his day.
In the spirit of Dr. King’s Nobel Prize acceptance speech, we might use this occasion as a time to commit ourselves to learning more about the lesser-known activists associated with the struggle, men and women such as Septima Clark, E. D. Nixon, the Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, Bob Moses, Diane Nash, Ella Baker, Fannie Lou Hamer, Bayard Rustin, as well as the many, many others without whom there would have been no Movement, or at least a far less promising one.
Perhaps most importantly, we might commit ourselves to a productive engagement with his words and his actions and his life-well- lived so that we will be able to make his vision come alive again for us as we face the challenges of the present moment, because the poverty, inadequate access to education, employment, health care access for all, discrimination, and military aggression against which he struggled are still alive among us. They may have assumed different forms, but we face them nevertheless.
What should we do in our daily lives to honor this drum major for justice, peace, and reconciliation?
One word: Service.
Get up, get out, join hands with a non-profit organization, a church, synagogue, or temple, or another institution of service, and start making change.
Brothers and sisters of Owensboro and Daviess County, let us work with one another to continue the legacy of the Martin Luther King, who stood with Moses on that mountaintop, unable to cross over, but who must be watching as every day we cross over to the other side, but who this time will come together in acts of service, and will begin again to make of this old world a new one.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves as the Grief Therapist for six funeral homes in the region. He also co-created and co-hosts “You’ll Die Trying,” a podcast available everywhere. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
