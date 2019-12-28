For Steve Tong and William Booker, there was a time when owning their own small business seemed unthinkable.
Tong had years of construction and remodeling experience while Booker was working toward becoming a licensed electrician.
But years of abusing drugs and alcohol led them to jail, seemingly putting any kind of promising future out of reach.
"A lot of people have wasted talents that other stuff interferes with," Tong said. "…I was never confident enough about running my own business because I was too scared."
Tong, 42, said his destructive behavior with illicit drugs almost got the best of him.
But he was court-ordered into Friends of Sinners -- a faith-based treatment center for men and women.
Tong said that's where he met Joe Welsh, Friends of Sinners executive director, and that's when his life started to change for the better.
"I thought I knew the Lord but then Joe started talking to me," Tong said. "He said, 'We're going to give you a chance and you don't have to explain yourself to me; we'll see if you really want to change.' He told me God will change you if you want to change."
For Booker, methamphetamines were almost his downfall.
Booker, 41, said he was introduced to the drug one day while he was on a lunch break from a previous job.
"It was a really dark period there for about three years when I was strung out on meth," Booker said. "I pretty much lost everything."
Booker was facing major prison time after being arrested on various charges in 2013, including first-degree possession of methamphetamine.
He was also given the opportunity to seek treatment at Friends of Sinners, which he credits for giving him hope again.
Booker described his situation as "desperate" and that he was "at the end of his rope."
"It completely changed my life," Booker said. "You learn about accountability and a relationship with Christ in that program."
Both Tong and Booker now have their own separate businesses -- Steve Tong's Home Improvement and Booker Electric.
After being encouraged to establish his own business, Tong said he decided to go forward with it two years ago and has watched it grow from there.
"Joe kept staying on me and telling me to start your own business; do your own thing," Tong said. "…They just kept pushing me, pushing me and here I am. Now, I have nine guys working for me and I'm bigger than what I ever thought I'd be."
One of Tong's employees is 42-year-old Zach Willie, an Ohio County native, who also graduated in March from Friends of Sinners.
Willie, who's been working for Tong from the beginning, said he lived most of his life in and out of trouble, which included spending time in prison.
"Just hearing the Word, that changed my life; the Bible tells you that you're reborn and you're a new creation (in Christ)," said Willie, who also works part-time for Friends of Sinners. "...I live a totally different life today; I'm in a church over here; I'm married and I live here now. I'd never had my own place, paid my own bills -- nothing -- until I got out of Friends of Sinners."
It's been nearly two years since Booker began his company, which employs four people and it specializes in residential, commercial and industrial electrical work.
Booker said he still returns to Friends of Sinners to visit Welsh and the other staff members who showed him a better way of living through Christ.
"Looking back on it now, I didn't realize how much I walked away with; a lot of seeds were sown," said Booker about his experience at Friends of Sinners. "Now, I'm trying to live my life right and my life is better than it's ever been with my own company; I just bought a house and my kids are doing good."
And for Tong, he said his business and his employees now mean everything to him.
"I know I got too much to lose," Tong said. "...I got nine responsibilities right here and then however many they have in their families who are expecting me to feed them every week."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
