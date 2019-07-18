In this Saturday, July 7, 2019, photo, Iranians take selfie around of the Persian Gulf Martyrs lake, west of Tehran, Iran. A few daring women in Iran's capital have been taking off their mandatory headscarves, or hijabs, in public, risking arrest and drawing the ire of hard-liners. Many others stop short of outright defiance and opt for loosely draped scarves that show as much hair as they cover. More women are pushing back against the dress code imposed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and activists say rebelling against the hijab is the most visible form of anti-government protest in Iran today.