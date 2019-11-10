Spalding -- Hoffman

Michael Spalding and Michelle Lee Hoffman, both of Owensboro, were married Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Rockport, Indiana.
The bride is the daughter of Don and Mary Casey and the late James Sexton, both of Owensboro. She is employed at Anesthesia Health Consultants.
The groom is the son of Ron Spalding and Juanita Spalding, both of Owensboro. He is employed at the Warrick Power Plant.
Attendants were maid of honor Sherri Cook, of Owensboro; groomsmen John Spalding and Corey Spalding, both of Owensboro; and flower girl Madeline Hoffman, of Owensboro. Mark Ratajczak officiated the ceremony.
After a honeymoon in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, the couple are residing in Owensboro.
