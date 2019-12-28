"Test yourselves to make sure you are solid in the faith. Don't drift along taking everything for granted. Give yourselves regular checkups. You need firsthand evidence, not mere hearsay, that Jesus Christ is in you. Test it out. If you fail the test, do something about it."
-- 2 Cor. 13:5-6 MSG
2020 is only a few days away. Hard to believe we are almost 20 years into the next century. It seems like only yesterday everyone was fretting about Y2K and now we have young adults who were not born when it happened. How have the last 20 years been for you? Have your dreams become reality, or are you celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the same resolution from the year 2000?
I think complacency happens rather slowly and reveals itself quite suddenly. We wake up one morning and realize the broken promises to quit smoking, start reading the Bible every day, or mend fractured relationships, are now two, 10 or 20 years old. I have found some success with these complacency issues by being serious about self-examination. With the New Year only days away, how are we preparing our bodies and hearts for God's purposes?
At the beginning of this year, my senior strength training students were holding a plank for 15 seconds. The class set a goal by year's end to hold the plank for two minutes. While somewhat apprehensive at the start, with discipline and the proper mindset, the class has realized the very impressive achievement. Best of all, the students benefit the most from the hard work!
Some use the New Year as a reminder to check their bodies for skin and breast cancer warning signs. While checking the body is significant, spiritual cancer sweeping through an individual poses an even greater threat to their eternal security. The question becomes, how are we making room for God's plans in 2020? Are we listening, praying and seeking His direction and wisdom?
Here's the truth, if we have not dealt with our personal stuff, the things we push down and hide under the seat cushions of our hearts, then His message probably cannot get through. I get it, there are some things too painful to deal with, and we don't want to see it, hear about it and most especially, do anything about it.
We would rather just pretend everything is OK, just ignore it and it will go away. But spiritual cancer spreads to every part of your life. Whether they hurt you or you hurt them, God will help you heal and restore the joy to your life.
Everyone deals with something, and at times struggles staying in alignment with God, but He is always there ready and willing to place you back on His path. We all spiritually desire being aligned with His truth, His Word, His will for our lives, but sin is a barrier we build between us and a forgiving God, and until we break down that wall, we will miss out on the fullness of our relationship with Him.
Like us, King David faced the same sin sickness. He understood that in order to know the will of God, and to truly see things clearly, he would need to align his heart with God. David allowed God to have Divine influence over his heart, giving God full access to the truth hiding deep within his heart.
"Investigate my life, O God, find out everything about me; Cross-examine and test me, get a clear picture of what I'm about; See for yourself whether I've done anything wrong --then guide me on the road to eternal life." Psalm 139: 23-24 MSG
God already knows our hearts, but he wants us to admit our sins and repent, and change our ways to His ways. King David did just that, because he loved God and wanted to please God.
When we seek His proper alignment, God exposes our sin so we may see clearly the path to forgiveness, grace and mercy. He loves us so much he will show us the truth in our hearts, thoughts, agendas, emotions, motivations, desires, attitudes and sins.
Lamentations 3:40 says, "Let us test and examine our ways. Let us turn back to the Lord."
But, if we continue to remain in our sinful ways, there will be consequences. For example, failing to forgive our neighbor because we know we are right. God's Word offers us a glimpse of his justice.
"If we give up and turn our backs on all we've learned, all we've been given, all the truth we now know, we repudiate Christ's sacrifice and are left on our own to face the Judgment --and a mighty fierce judgment it will be!" Hebrews 10:26 MSG
When I see the yard signs in our community that read, BE KIND, I am reminded of God's kindness and His truth. His kindness allows us to see ourselves for who we really are and exposes the stuff we need to rid from our life. His kindness leads us to the truth.
"You didn't think, did you, that just by pointing your finger at others you would distract God from seeing all your misdoings and from coming down on you hard? Or did you think that because he's such a nice God, he'd let you off the hook? Better think this one through from the beginning. God is kind, but he's not soft. In kindness, he takes us firmly by the hand and leads us into a radical life-change." Romans 2:4 MSG
Defense attorneys consider their client's case based on how they will hold up under cross examination. Jesus is the great defense counselor, bearing all our sins for us on the cross. As we bear witness to Jesus Christ as our Lord, and lay our burdens at the cross, he promises freedom to experience all he has planned for us in this great New Year!
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, an author, health coach, motivational speaker and radio host. Visit her at shapedbyfaith.com.
