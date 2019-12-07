At Christmastime, new toys for nearly 600 children fill the meeting room of the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association.
And this year is no different.
The Baptist Association's 55-member churches contribute both monetarily and collect toys such as stuffed animals, jewelry and sports balls for what's called the Jail Ministry Christmas Project.
The goal is to have everything wrapped and then delivered by Dec. 11 to the children of inmates incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center.
On Monday, the Open Door Sunday school class from First Baptist Church was trying to put a dent into the wrapping process as the deadline approached.
Don Bryant, who leads the group with John Mobley, said wrapping the gifts has been the class' annual Christmas project for more than a decade.
"We'll knock a big hole in it tonight but we won't get it all done," Bryant said.
Dale Poole had the task of filling basketballs, footballs and soccer balls with air prior to their being wrapped.
"It's a pretty good feeling knowing you're helping in some way," Poole said. "And I know it's going to benefit a child in our city, region and state."
The Jail Ministry Christmas Project goes back 40 years and started out as just a party for the inmates and their children when the detention center was smaller and located downtown.
Leslie Rice, ministry assistant for the Baptist Association, said the project has "evolved" since the late Bob Green, former owner of the Executive Inn Rivermont, would donate two rooms for the party.
"That went on for several years until two of the inmates decided to walk away," Rice said.
Now, the Baptist Association receives a list from the Detention Center with names and addresses of the children.
Rice said each inmate averages three children, with every child receiving one toy and a Bible as their gifts. They're labeled from Mom or Dad and sometimes from Mom and Dad.
"We give out about 1,000 Bibles or more a year through this project," said Rice, who delivered to a home one year with five children. "…We don't say anything to the children about jail. We may ask them how they're doing or say 'Merry Christmas' and then we leave."
The Detention Center houses more than 700 -- men and women -- local, state and federal inmates from all over the country.
For inmates who have children living out of town, the Baptist Association mails those packages, which adds another $6 per package to be shipped.
"About half of them have to be mailed," Rice said. "So people also donate money and gifts, too. If they're in the continental U.S, we mail the package to them."
Jailer Art Maglinger said he participates by helping to deliver to local children.
Maglinger added that he appreciates the Jail Ministry Christmas Project's purpose.
"Children are the unintended victims of incarceration, meaning that they have to suffer from the physical absence of a mother or father. It's to no fault of their own; it's the consequence of their parents' actions. So this is just a small way to bring joy to them."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
