Sheila Cobb was selling insurance in 2005 when she was approached to run the Baptist Center at 2526 Lancaster Ave.
Cobb said it was her husband, the Rev. Anthony Cobb, who brought the job to her attention.
"Anthony was helping out down here and I was burned out selling insurance; I wasn't selling very much then either," Cobb said. "So I thought I would give it a try. I was working in my church and this seemed like the perfect fit for me."
And for the past 14 years, Cobb has been the director of what she calls one of Owensboro's "best-kept secrets."
The Baptist Center, which is supported by the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association, is part food bank and clothing store. It even hosts Bible studies for nearby nursing home residents.
"The purpose is to share the Word of Jesus Christ by food and clothing," Cobb said.
The store offers baby to adult clothing along with household items that have been donated.
Cobb said everything is then resold for 25 cents, giving the Baptist Center the appropriate nickname of "The Quarter Store."
"A lot of times, people just don't want things given to them," Cobb said. "But if they do need clothes, we don't charge. We have social workers call all the time with kids from school needing clothes; kids who've been pulled out of homes and into foster care; ladies who've just left their husbands with just what they have on their backs."
The Baptist Center accepts nonperishable food items and has two freezers to keep any meat that's donated.
Cobb said the Baptist Center is open to anyone and serves an average of 30 people a month.
"It's not a huge number because we're limited on supplies; it's not like the Help Office," Cobb said.
Along with offering food and clothing, the Baptist Center hosts after school tutoring twice a week -- Monday and Thursday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
"They're brought here by the bus from school … and we have a teacher that comes with them and we have volunteers to help tutor them," Cobb said. "…The tutors have to have a background check."
The Baptist Center also has volunteers of its own to help organize the donated clothing and other items that come through the doors.
Diane Brewer has been volunteering at the Baptist Center for five years.
Brewer said she's made enough contacts over the years that she can usually make a couple of phone calls to fulfill a need.
"It's really gratifying when you can help somebody who needs a specific thing -- maybe work boots," Brewer said. "Whatever people want to throw away and say, 'You probably can't use this' we can probably use it. Somebody somewhere needs it."
On the first Saturday in November, the Baptist Center will have its annual coat give-away.
Cobb said the coats are both new and used for adults and children.
"We collect coats all year long and anybody can come in and get a coat," Cobb said. "…We'll have the room full of coats."
And then on the first Saturday in December, there will be the annual Christmas sale when decorations are sold.
The Baptist Center's clothing and food store is open twice a week -- Monday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
