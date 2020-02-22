But those who trust in the Lord will find new strength.
They will soar high on wings like eagles.
They will run and not grow weary.
They will walk and not faint.
– Isaiah 40:31
There is an old saying dating to the mid-1500’s, “Birds of a feather flock together.” Meaning, those sharing common interest will likely spend time together. Paying close attention to the lives of eagles offers many valuable lessons we can apply to our lives. For instance, eagles fly with other eagles; they do not mix with other birds, especially sparrows and ravens. They like to fly to high altitudes that other birds cannot reach.
So, who are you flying with? Are your friends weighing you down, negative and narrow-minded, are they challenging you to new heights? Perhaps it’s high time to check the passenger list in your life.
The love life of eagles is another way God illustrates his love for his people. There is a testing process to establish trust. The female eagle flies down to find a twig with the male hot on her tail. She flies high and drops the twig, and the male enthusiastically retrieves the twig. This process continues for hours until she is convinced, he is the one for her, and they mate for life. There is commitment, trust, and a bond that is everlasting. My friends that is God demonstrating his love for us through nature. What a wonderful example to all of us.
God’s love for us is so deep and wide, it is almost unimaginable for the human mind to comprehend. He loves us so much he would sacrifice His one and only beloved Son so we can have everlasting life! “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16. Only our God could even have imagined such a way to bring us back to rightness with Him.
Now, how do you look at your relationships, are you committed or looking for a way out? When your relationships are spiraling downward and out of control, are you flying down to pick up the stick, or ignoring, allowing the free-fall to continue?
Did you know an eagle can spot a rabbit three miles away? They have laser-like focus on their prey. They fly at speeds between 31-43 miles per hour, and their diving speed to catch fish is 75-99 mph. When they see the prize, they go after it with swift determination and do not stop until they have caught it. They are not lazy or easily distracted by things going on around them.
Do you have a vision? Are you focused on your vision? Have you asked God to give you wisdom, strength and clarity for the vision to be carried out to completion? Maybe God has given you a vision and the challenges seem bigger than you could have imagined. Are you up for the task, or more of a runner like Jonah and the big fish story?
For those having troubles with challenges, eagles show us the way. When the storm clouds are brewing, the eagle gets excited and flies towards it. While the other birds are hiding out in the trees or hunkering down in their nests, the eagle takes flight! Eagles are not fearful of storms, freely fixing their wings in position and soaring, catching the wind which lifts them high above the storm. Their training has prepared them to rise above and not hide below.
Has your training prepared you to rise above the storms in life? Are you living fearfully under the circumstances or flying high above the storm clouds? Now ask yourself, have you ever answered a question about your life with, “Well under the circumstances I guess….” Does God want us to live under our circumstances?
Eagles are not scavengers, eating dead things. They hunt and feed themselves fresh prey. Are we asking God for a fresh word or to renew our mindset? Are we feeding ourselves the Word of God daily? Do we live out what we read? Are we stuck in a rut trying to rely on something we were taught, or learned, years ago in Sunday School? Maybe we should fall to our knees and ask God to open our hearts, to reshape and mold us for His purposes.
As eagles mature, the residue on their wings weighs them down. Instinctively, they fly to the ground, find a rocky place to hide, and painfully pluck out each feather. As new feathers grow in, reinvigorated, they take flight as if young again. The weight lifted! As we mature, are we continuing to allow God to check our hearts, willingly plucking out the things contrary to Him? Are we painfully shedding old habits, allowing God to renew our strength? Perhaps, growing older gives us certain privileges, to do or say whatever we choose simply because we have lived long enough to deserve those freedoms? Do not allow yourself to be persuaded to believe that lie! Ask God to open doors for you to use your years of experience to serve Him!
Occasionally, there is an eagle spotted flying over our farm. They are simply majestic in flight, the king of the sky! But in Revelation 1:7 we read about the real King of Kings, his majesty enveloping the entire sky, “Look! He comes with the clouds of heaven. And everyone will see him — even those who pierced him. And all the nations of the world will mourn for him. Yes! Amen!”
The Christian life is not an easy life. If it were, everyone would climb aboard and take flight. For me, it is the Best Life, and I believe you will discover it is the Best Life for you, too!
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, an author, health coach, motivational speaker and radio host. Visit her at shapedbyfaith.com.
