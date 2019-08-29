In this Tuesday, July 30, 2019 photo, two dolls used for for training new child service investigators wrapped in a blanket at Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago. Experts say the Illinois welfare agency under fire for high-profile deaths of children has become a national standout when it comes to giving workers hands-on training. The state has two simulation labs where over 700 employees have trained and there are plans for a third. Trainees walk through mock homes and role-play scenarios with actors in an attempt to prepare for their jobs of investigating claims of abuse and neglect across the state.