When Billy Pfeiffer moved to Owensboro more than two years ago to pursue a job opportunity, he brought his fight against addiction with him.
That personal battle eventually led Pfeiffer, also known as Pastor Billy P., to open a bar different than any other.
Although not a new concept, Pfeiffer established a sober bar, also referred to as a temperance tavern, inside a place that used to only be known for selling alcohol to its patrons.
The irony isn't lost on Pfeiffer.
"What we do differently is that we have a safe place," Pfeiffer said. "They can come and shoot pool; they come in here and throw darts; they can listen to music and they can even meet with their sponsor or other people in recovery. … It's a place to come have fun but not have the temptations of the elements out there. And that's because this place is absolutely drug- and alcohol-free."
He calls his bar at 4416 E. Fourth St. the Cuffed Monkey with the premise for those struggling with addiction to one day pull that "monkey off their back."
"If somebody comes in here, they're going to find a group of like-minded people who are all in recovery; who are going to understand what they're talking about," Pfeiffer said. "…There is no other ultimate weapon for somebody in recovery than somebody else who's been in recovery. We can relate."
Pfeiffer, a 47-year-old Flint, Michigan native, has been living a life of sobriety since
Nov. 11, 2004.
And for Pfeiffer, that's 5,517 days and counting.
"I have guaranteed daily reprieve through the application of a 12-step program and a relationship with God," Pfeiffer said.
Along with the sober bar, he's part of a nonprofit Christian motorcycle ministry called Trials to Triumph.
The sober bar is where Pfeiffer hosts a faith-based recovery meeting at 7 p.m. every Thursday and 12-step meetings at 7 p.m. every Friday. And beginning in January, he's going to start another meeting called Hilltop at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. The bar itself is currently open 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Pfeiffer is adding 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays starting in January as well.
"Not everybody who comes here is in recovery," Pfeiffer said. "But they're like, 'Can we get help?' I tell them you can and let us make some phone calls."
Pfeiffer is candid about his ongoing recovery from crack cocaine and a life that led him to be a convicted felon.
Pfeiffer said he was at his breaking point and on the cusp of losing his family when he sought help through Sacred Heart, a treatment facility in Michigan.
"My dad and my wife drove me to my first and only treatment center that I ever went into," he said. "It was reaching desperation that I became willing enough to ask for the help."
Pfeiffer spent seven days detoxing and another 21 days in residential recovery at Sacred Heart.
"After 20 years of active addiction, I came out and I still haven't picked up. I won't. I still go to meetings. I am a 12-step person," Pfeiffer said.
Pfeiffer also credits his Christian faith as a major factor in his ongoing sobriety.
"It's huge and I don't sugarcoat it," said Pfeiffer about being a believer. "…If you want a doughnut, you know sugarcoated stuff, go down the road. If you do not have God in your recovery, you are wasting good, get-high time. Sooner or later, the only relationship you're going to have is that relationship with God."
For more information about Pfeiffer's recovery meetings, contact him at 810-877-9958.
