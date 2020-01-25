Did you know that the Lord wants His people to be happy?
Now the word most used for happy in the Bible is the word blessed. Depending on how it’s used, blessed can mean adored, but it also means happy.
Again and again, the Word of God talks about how His people should be blessed, or happy. The difficulty is that so many people today are searching for happiness, but they are looking in the wrong places.
Some well-meaning people disappear into a fantasy world online believing that will fill that emptiness. Others look to illicit relationships and still, others walk away from their marriage commitments believing that’s the only thing that will help them find what they are looking for. A good number of people think that a pill, a drink, or some illegal drug will help them find that joy that they so miss.
But the Lord provides a spiritual prescription that will put his people on the right path toward happiness — a path that doesn’t require us to run to some unfulfilling direction. For example, in Psalm 34:8, the Scripture says, “O taste and see that the LORD is good, blessed (happy) is the man that trusteth in him.”
And again in Psalm 84:12, “O LORD of hosts, blessed (happy) is the man that trusteth in thee.” You see what he says? There is happiness to be found for the individual who turns to the Lord and puts his trust in God.
That’s the foundation right there! Instead of me having to go all these different directions looking for what I am missing in my life, the very first step to happiness, the basis for that elusive condition, starts with me being secure, feeling safe, or trusting in my Creator!
Now there’s another thing God’s Word says about this issue of happiness.
He says, “…Blessed is the man that feareth the LORD, that delighteth greatly in his commandments.” So, in addition to you and me finding happiness by trusting in the Lord, we find it by surrendering our will to God’s Word and what He expects of us.
That’s what delighting “greatly in his commandments” means. In another passage, God refers to someone who can’t make up his mind about this as being double-minded. Not being able to decide who or what I should follow; doing things God’s way this week and my way the next is what contributes to instability and unhappiness. However, yielding myself to what the Bible expects of me is a key ingredient of a fulfilled and joyful life.
There are several other passages that talk about this.
I encourage you to discover for yourself what God says by doing a search in the Word of God of this word blessed. I will show you one more.
In Psalm 41:1 the Lord declares, “Blessed is he that considereth the poor…”.
That word considereth means; to give attention to, to cause to prosper. So when I take my eyes off of myself and look around at the needs of others and even do something about that, there’s another key ingredient to happiness.
We are guilty of being a part of the me generation. A hymn writer of days gone by said it like this, “Yes, others, Lord, yes, others, let this my motto be; help me to live for others, that I may live like thee.”
What about you?
Have you found that all-elusive happiness? I hope so. If I can help you with this, I would love to hear from you.
You can email me at ken.shaver@grvbc.com, even if it’s just to me know what you think of this article. I hope to hear from you soon.
Ken Shaver is the pastor of Greater Vision Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.