Every day in the news we learn of struggle, scandal, and sinister behaviors and attitudes of people, and the net effect of strife, violence, and tragedy that follows.
I’m certain many of us are increasingly concerned by how politically polarized our nation has become.
“If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.”
Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, who studies the psychology of political and moral opinions, calls this worsening trend of political division “affective polarization,” or the mutual dislike each political side feels for the other.
“When there’s so much hatred, a democracy can’t work right,” he said in a May 2020 interview by The Atlantic. “You can’t get compromise. You get exactly the situation that the Founders feared, that [James] Madison wrote about in ‘Federalist 10,’ which is faction, which is [that] people care more about defeating the other side than they do about the common good.”
Sounds about right, sadly.
If you agree with that depiction of the political landscape of our nation, or if you even slightly concur with the sense that we are living in a polarized political universe, know this: It isn’t just like-minded people or those within your own political party who feel this way; pretty much everyone does.
There is a lot of “us” and “them” language, and typically “we” are right and “they” are wrong.
That divisive tendency is actually hardwired into our brains. By understanding the nature of our political minds, we can apply our brainpower in more helpful ways.
Haidt says that our brains are built to conclude that “half the people in this country live in a different moral universe.”
The building blocks of society rely on morality (a commonly held system of beliefs in what is culturally acceptable as “right” and “wrong”). A shared moral code helps people to bind together into cohesive social groups, and that allows us to live more productively and effectively.
As middle school politics taught us, inherent in socialization is the division of individuals into groups to which we either do or do not belong. We are either in or out. Those who belong become our comrades; those who do not, our adversaries.
Typically, we tend to feel positive toward how our group thinks and acts, and negative about how the “other” group thinks and act.
And our feelings are powerful, primal, and difficult to change. Because of the nature of gut intuitions of “right” and “wrong,” our reasoning and thinking mind takes on the job of eventually rationalizing our intuitions.
This is a process known as confirmation bias, where the brain automatically and skillfully works to confirm that which we already believe by poking holes in the logic of that which we do not believe, making it difficult for us to question our own ideas or open our minds up to ones that do not mesh with our pre-existing belief structures. We are not likely to do that, which means it can be excruciatingly hard
to change our own minds — and nearly impossible to help change somebody else’s.
Once we understand the ways in which our brains are wired, we can begin to approach difference differently, and we can absorb news and engage in conversations with comrades and adversaries in new ways.
For starters, we can begin to appreciate how our differences in views and values balance each other. As Haidt’s research suggests, political groups subscribe to different moral foundations.
A sweeping generalization might conclude that, for example, Democrats may be more likely to prioritize caring for vulnerable individuals and favor broader government oversight, whereas Republicans may be more likely to prioritize values of authority and appreciation of traditions, while preferring more autonomy and less “big government.”
In many ways, such differences offer a counterweight, protecting either party on its own from leaning too far in one direction.
While our brains may lead us down a path of division, we can choose to pause and reflect on whether or how far down that path we wish to travel.
We can, for example, choose to appreciate the value of differing views and honor those differences.
We can choose to believe in positive intentions, even when those intentions arise from entirely different moral values.
We can humbly acknowledge the way our minds tell us a story that is only partly true.
By acknowledging the ways that our political minds can lead us deeper into division, we can start building bridges.
Beginning to understand our political brains can help us to understand one another.
We aren’t enemies. We think differently. Turns out, we are built to be together, to think differently, and to find ways to understand one another.
We have our work cut out for us.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves as the Grief Therapist for six funeral homes in the region. He also co-created and cohosts “You’ll Die Trying,” a podcast available everywhere. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.