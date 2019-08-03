We need healers

Over the years, I've been asked the same question by fellow Christians: "are you saved?"
I used to attempt an answer until I realized why someone would ask that question; because the baseline assumption is that if one does not answer to the satisfaction of the questioner, then one isn't "saved."
And by satisfaction, I've learned that if I didn't describe my salvation in a specific way, using a particular set of vocabulary, then the questioner would know that I am not like them and as such, am "unsaved."
My first experience of this condemnation came in childhood, when I attended a Christian day care at a church that was not part of my denomination. I was 7 years old when a well meaning, but thoughtless teacher informed me that my interest in dinosaurs and evolutionary science meant that I would go to hell.
But it would not be the last time I would hear this judgement: I am, according to some, going to hell because I am a woman who preaches, or because I vote a certain way, or cut my hair, am unmarried, not a mother ... the list goes on and I'm far from alone in these experiences.
But unlike many, I had an escape. My family and my home church were affirming in every way. Never was I made to feel lesser. Never was the image of Christ obscured by the behavior of other Christians. They were never perfect, but they were compassionate. They practiced mercy.
Good for me. Not so helpful to those whose only experience of Christianity was an abusive one.
Their wounds are yet to be healed.
I have personally witnessed that look of fear and suspicion in the eyes of non believers or former believers when they learn that I'm a minister. I can almost feel them bracing for the sort of self-righteous proselytizing that's heavy on the existential threats, but tragically light on merciful empathy.
And my heart sinks. There are few things so disturbing as the realization that someone you just met is afraid of you.
My preaching professor used to ask his students: "what's the Good News?" reminding us not to get so overwhelmed by the desire to "fix," "correct" or "judge" the world that we forget to work at healing it. So for today, let me suggest to you that the good news is this: you and I are still alive, which means we have another opportunity to replace harm with healing. Because people are in serious pain.
And Jesus always met pain with healing (Luke 8:40-56). Jesus saved his criticism and anger for the already too comfortable; those in positions of power and influence (Luke 11:37-54). He never once met the wounded with a sword. He never once gave salt to the thirsty. There are more than enough judges, critics and self-ordained arbiters of righteousness in our world.
Now we need healers.
The Rev. Betty J. Sivis is pastor of Century Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
