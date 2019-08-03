The 2019 version of Joe Welsh is almost unrecognizable from the frail, stoic person who appears in a 2009 police mugshot.
But according to Welsh, he's undergone more than a physical change during the past decade.
"I looked like death and I wasn't in a good place," said Welsh about his mugshot. "...Mentally and spiritually I was dead as well."
On Oct. 15, 2009, Welsh was charged with two class C felonies of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance -- Oxycontin.
At that time in his life, Welsh was addicted to prescription painkillers.
Unknown to Welsh, he was getting high with a confidential informant.
"He would come to my house and he would use drugs with me and do me favors," Welsh said. "…After a few months of doing those things for me, and making sure that I had pills, he showed up at my house and asked me to do him a favor."
That favor was for Welsh to score painkillers for his pill buddy and he returned with eight Oxycontin tablets.
"I thought, 'Well he comes and gets me high every day and he's done all of these favors for me, so I should return the favor,' " Welsh said. "…Little did I know when I brought them back to him, the police were watching."
And as the 10th anniversary of his felony arrest approaches, Welsh, 38, doesn't try to offer excuses but owns his mistake.
"I broke the law; I sold him the pills; I take responsibility for that," Welsh said.
Since then, however, Welsh has spent the past decade working hard to atone by overcoming addiction and making drastic, positive changes to his life.
One of the noticeable differences is how he's trying to lead other addicts to recovery as the director of Friends of Sinners, a nonprofit, faith-based substance abuse treatment program.
Yet, Welsh is still a felon -- a stigma that he wants erased.
He's advocating for state legislators to take another look at the expungement law not only for himself but also for others in his situation.
"I've done everything you can do to rehabilitate yourself," Welsh said. "My entire life has been restored; my entire family's life has been restored. I've served and served and served the community in any way that I can. I have lots of support from lots of people in our community who want to see this felony expunged or taken off my record. Right now, it's not in the policies of the state or our local courts."
State statute provides an avenue for class D felons with non-violent and non-sexual offenses to have their records cleared once they complete their jail sentences, wait five years and pay a $250 fee.
However, those such as Welsh with class C felony drug convictions aren't eligible under Kentucky law.
Daviess County Circuit Court Judge Joe Castlen believes the state should provide drug offenders, who prove themselves like Welsh has, a similar means to have the felon status removed from their records.
"The legislature, when they passed the first expungement bill, I felt they were just sticking their toes in the water; when what we need to do is jump in," Castlen said. "…It's a slow-going process
see person/page d2
and I get that. But I hope they come around."
Welsh met his wife, Angel, a few years after his felony conviction. They were married in March 2015.
Angel Welsh said she was aware of her husband's criminal record and background as an addict.
"The biggest thing that made me trump everything else is that he is a Christian," Angel Welsh said. "That's a game-changer. He has Christ in his life and before he didn't."
Angel Welsh said the law should provide forgiveness for people like her husband.
"He's not that person anymore, yet the law is continually reminding him of what he did, and not allowing him to take a step forward," she said. "But they're asking him to change, which seems super unfair. …If someone like Joe, who is walking, doing and setting that example can't change minds, then why would any other drug offender in the same boat as Joe want to change their life? …So you're always going to be a felon and have that hung over your head."
Welsh has begun legal steps toward applying for a pardon from the governor.
But even if granted a pardon, Welsh said anyone conducting a background check would still see the charges.
"A pardon would just restore my rights," said Welsh, who currently can't vote as a felon or run for a public office. "An expungement is what clears your record."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299.
