I remember every time my “Pawpaw” Stallons used to pray before we ate Thanksgiving dinner as a family.
He always included this phrase, “Father, thank you so much that we live in a land of plenty.” My Pawpaw was exactly right. We have plenty (plenty of turkey, plenty of sweet potato casserole, plenty of corn-pudding, and plenty Derby pie).
Most of us will have plenty of food on the table, and we will stuff ourselves on Thursday. Yet on that very same day, there will be people all around us wondering where their next meal will come from.
While we enjoy this season in our nice warm, comfortable homes with hot chocolate and Hallmark movies playing in the background, millions will spend this holiday season in card-board boxes, sleeping under bridges. While many of us are celebrating with friends and family this holiday season, there are people all around us that will spend the holidays alone.
But what if we changed that? What if when we made our invite list this year for who we are having over for Thanksgiving, we made an invite list the way Jesus made His invite list?
Here’s how Jesus made his invite list in Luke 14: When you give a dinner or a banquet, do not invite your friends or your brothers or your relatives or rich neighbors, lest they also invite you in return and you be repaid. But when you give a feast, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind, and you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you. For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the just” (Luke 14:12-14).
Jesus’ point isn’t that it’s necessarily wrong to invite over our friends or influential people this holiday season. Instead, Jesus is asking the question, “Why do we invite over who we invite over?” What is our motivation? Do we stand to gain something from them? Will inviting them over somehow benefit us later?
Jesus says, “When you give a dinner or a banquet, do not invite your friends or your brothers or your relatives or rich neighbors ... But when you give a feast, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind.”
Jesus isn’t saying we can’t have over family and friends (can you imagine if we told our mother-in-law she wasn’t allowed to come over on Thanksgiving — because Jesus said so?)
Here’s Jesus’ point: “Don’t only have over friends and family.”
What if we obeyed the words of Jesus, and we didn’t simply invite over the popular and influential people from work for our Christmas party? But what if we invited over the janitor that’s underappreciated and unnoticed? What if we invited over the widow in that back office who goes home and eats by herself every night? What if we invited over the guy at the factory that’s battling addiction?
What if we spent Thanksgiving with the same-sex couple down the street that the other neighbors seem to ignore? What if instead of Black Friday shopping, we took that Friday and went to the nursing home where as many as 75% of the residents never get a single visitor all year long?
What if instead of just going to the movies the day after Thanksgiving, we went to the jail, and we shared the love of Jesus with those that have been long forgotten and who often get no visitors or mail?
What if at our Thanksgiving table it wasn’t just our aunts, uncles, and cousins; what if there were homeless people sitting around our Thanksgiving table? What if there were Muslim refugees? Wouldn’t that make God smile? Isn’t that the heart of Jesus Christ?
What if we spent this holiday season the way Jesus spent his life?
Eating meals with tax-collectors and sinners. Loving the woman in sexual sin at the well who was on her fifth husband. Loving and serving the orphan, the widow, the broken, the outcast, the prostitute, the drug addict, the lonely, the abused, and the incarcerated?
What if we obeyed the word of Christ? “When you give a dinner or a banquet (this holiday season), do not invite your friends or your brothers or your relatives or rich neighbors. ... But when you give a feast, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind.”
Few things say more about us than with whom we’re willing to eat.
God has given most of us homes. Whether we live in a 700-square-foot apartment or a 5,000 square foot house, every square foot of our home is God’s. There are thousands of people in our communities who will spend the holiday seasons alone. Some of us have room for one; some of us have room for one hundred. Perhaps we’ll give an account before God one day for all the space and resources that we have if we’re not using them for the poor, the crippled, the lonely and the forgotten.
Love your neighbor as yourself, even when your neighbor has nothing to offer you in return. After all, this is what Jesus has done for us.
Jamus Edwards is the pastor for preaching & vision at Pleasant Valley Community Church in Owensboro. He holds a Ph.D. in leadership and is an adjunct professor at Western Kentucky University and Southern Seminary.
