For some people, they live a life of abundance -- a roof over their head, warm clothes on their back, a full stomach and a plethora of entertainment at their fingertips.
For others, the simple act of eating a hot meal is a luxury that's out of their reach.
This is where The Local Antidote comes in.
Co-founded by the organization's president, Mary Jane Wilson, along with Ashley Vanover and eight others, the Local Antidote's mission is to provide those in need with the food and personal items that they're seeking to help make their lives a little more comfortable. In other words, it provides the metaphorical "antidote" for what is ailing them.
And the best part? It's all free.
Wilson said the organization began when the 10 co-founders came together with the same goal of serving the community.
"A lot of us wanted to feed people. We wanted to help with hygiene, and toiletry products, clothe people, and we really just wanted to do it for the glory of God," she said.
Another reason, Wilson said, is they wanted the organization's mission to be based around the Biblical verse Romans 15:7.
They accomplish this by representing Jesus' love through talking and praying with those in need and not judging a single person through paperwork, forms or any other traditional barriers. This means that visitors aren't restricted to the organization's services based on living location or number of visits.
While the focus of the organization combines faith with giving to those in need, Vanover said it's not about pushing any certain religion onto anyone, but more about sharing a relationship with God to all.
"And through that relationship, as Christians, we live life in abundance, and this is an opportunity for us to share that abundance, and show other people that they can live life in abundance as well," she said.
On Sept. 13, the organization opened its 1621 W. Ninth St. location to the public. Inside, one-room houses a plethora of canned goods, jarred condiments, toiletries and personal care items that walk-ins can come and take freely. Another houses a large wardrobe of clothes that were donated from Freely Given, another nonprofit organization that provides free clothing to the community.
Together, the two nonprofits celebrated their combined efforts with a clothing giveaway and cookout on Sept. 28 that provided free cooked hotdogs, small bags of chips and bottles of cold water to visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More than two dozen people who were in need of the organization's services walked to the site that day and plucked food and personal items off of shelves, while others sorted and picked through a number of folded and hung clothes.
Two of those visitors were 28-year-old Tiffany Musgravy, and her husband, 23-year-old Joseph Bristow, both of Owensboro. After the two went to a church event to pick up cleaning supplies, food, blankets and a pillow for her son, Musgravy said they stopped by The Local Antidote to pick up an additional supply of goods.
"The only food we've been eating is from churches and stuff, so this really does help, because the bills basically take all of our money, and we don't want to go without eating. So church food really does help, and events like this are a blessing," Musgravy said.
Not only has it been helping the two, Bristow said it's lifted them out of an impoverished state to where they'd been struggling very hard. It's also helped Musgravy's brother escape from homelessness and gain an apartment next to the two.
"We got a lot of support from churches, and we were able to get into our own place, and so far, held it down for a year with the help of churches and food organizations and clothing banks," he said.
"Things like this is the only reason I'm alive. I'm Type 1 diabetic, and I have to eat at least three times a day, and this is the only way I eat," she said.
To donate to The Local Antidote, visit its on-site location during opening hours 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, or for immediate donations, direct message them through their Facebook page at facebook.com/thelocalantidote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.