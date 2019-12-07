You can tell a lot about a society by looking at its children. Take us: not only do we have Disneyworld and day care, we also have meth, gangs and homeless kids.
I love statistics, but I don't like the one that says one out of every four children in our country lives below the poverty line.
In the 1960s, we preferred to put a man on the moon rather than millions of our fellow citizens on their feet. In the 80s, 53% of our tax dollars were spent defending our nation against other nations rather than on the upbuilding of our children. Granted, we desperately need defense, the public deserves protection, but the fact that more than half of federal revenue was spent on defense rather than on offense, and the fact that some states have passed laws making it possible to put 13-year-olds away for life as juvenile delinquents who are delinquent because they were never allowed to be juvenile ... all seems to illustrate that we are clamoring for our own safety rather than for more compassion and imagination. That tells you a lot about us.
Children are more than potted plants, wet cement or our nation's future; they are spokespeople for our values, for our choices and for our priorities. And if we love our children, we had better get used to taking chances, risking something. Religious people of all people should understand this: arenʼt we always being called upon to risk something big for something good?
In his "Anti-Memoirs," André Malraux writes of meeting an old priest. "Tell me, Father," he asks. "What have you learned listening to all these confessions?" Replied the priest, "I have learned that people are not as happy as they appear to be, and that none of us, finally, really grows up."
I love that answer. There is something tender yet tough in the priest's experience, something not only true but wise, wisdom being rooted in compassion. "People arenʼt happy, and none of us really grows up." And, of course, he could have gone on to say that the two are not unrelated -- our unhappiness and our failure to grow up.
For instance, in the Gospel of Mark is a story about the disciples who are following Jesus and who are arguing. Jesus asks them what they were talking about along the way. They said nothing, when really they had been arguing about who among them was the greatest. A political power struggle to be numero uno when they were so close to the fire.
Had I been Jesus, my love-swollen heart would have sunk at hearing such a question from the lips of those most closely and intimately involved in my life. Isnʼt it bad enough to covet and compete for the choice place in the kingdom of earth? Must we drag all this competition and envy into the Kingdom of Heaven?
Forever turning the tables, Jesus chose the most powerless person in the vicinity to demonstrate God's understanding of power and greatness. Jesus chose a messy-haired, bubble-blowing, grass-stained, wide-eyed child. He plopped the child right down in the middle of them and said, "Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like this kid, you will never get it, and will never truly be a part of what God is up to.
Jesus isn't asking us to be childish; he is asking us to be childlike.
He might have meant that we need to attend to that sense of wonder that we so often give up to become "responsible adults." Or, maybe he was referring to the keen imaginations children possess. Or, their abandoning playfulness, their rugged dependence, their deep laughter, high energy,
simplicity, or their passion for the possible.
Maybe he meant it all, which is adorable, enviable and beautiful about children. But in Mark's Gospel, what I hear Jesus talking about most poignantly in relation to children is their humility.
I imagine that the child Jesus chose didn't pretend to be anything she wasn't if only because she knew she probably wouldn't get away with it. As far as is recorded, she didn't even open her mouth. She just stood there, waiting to see what was about to happen. If it's the Kingdom of Heaven we're interested in, Jesus says, we've got to be childlike like that. If it's a pleasant surprise you're interested in, you've got to come as you are and hold out your hands.
Is maybe something like that what Jesus was trying to say? Come when youʼre called. And when you show up, hold out your hands, something beautiful is coming.
Our culture and its religious entities have had their fair-share of trash-talk and power-struggles. And much of it can be reduced to somebody claiming to be greater than somebody else -- greater in biblical interpretation, greater in morality, greater in truth. One wonders what all the fuss is all about. After all, it may be about just showing up with hands held high ... and open. Children arenʼt interested in being right, only in being interested.
Some of you remember that scene in "To Kill A Mockingbird" in which Atticus Finch, the white attorney in a small Southern town, is ostracized and condemned for defending a black man who has been wrongly accused of a violent crime. Finchʼs daughter, Scout, the 6-year-old narrator, is curious; she doesnʼt understand why her father has to do what he is doing.
One evening, Atticus, after reading the paper, holds out his arms and invites his child, Scout, to come and sit in his lap. He comforts her, knowing that there will be trouble ahead for her because people will judge her for the actions her father has taken on behalf of the ostracized and the outcast. He knows the community will judge him, and she will have to pay the price. As he tries to explain his actions to his daughter, he says, "Well, all I can say is that maybe when you and your brother are grown, maybe youʼll look back on this with some compassion and you will see that I tried not to let you down. This kind of thing, standing for the defenseless, goes to the essence of a manʼs conscience. Scout, I couldnʼt go to church and worship God if I didnʼt try to help that man. How can anyone come to church and worship God and not try to help one another? After all, we are members of one human family, arenʼt we?"
"Whoever welcomes one such child in my name, welcomes me," is Jesus' way of saying the same thing.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery in downtown Owensboro. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com. He also co-created and co-hosts "You'll Die Trying," a podcast available everywhere.
