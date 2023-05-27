REMEDY

Alex Wing, left, franchiser, Brice Bennett and Ashley Bennett, owners, and Damon Wing, franchiser, are pictured inside the Remedy Center Dispensary & Smoke Shop on Tuesday at 527 Emory Drive, Suite 107.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Remedy Center Dispensary & Smoke Shop, 527 Emory Center, opened March 13.

And business has been really good, Alex Wing, who owns the local shop with her husband, Damon, said this week.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.