The Remedy Center Dispensary & Smoke Shop, 527 Emory Center, opened March 13.
And business has been really good, Alex Wing, who owns the local shop with her husband, Damon, said this week.
“We have a really good reputation,” she said. “People like the knowledge that we’re reputable.”
Customers range from 21 to their late 80s or 90s, Wing said.
Their inventory includes just about every legal cannabis product, including concentrates, flowers, edibles and gummies, along with vapes and seltzer and cannabis cocktails.
Brice and Ashley Bennett own the growing chain of stores.
“About four years ago, we each owned our own business,” Brice Bennett said. “We thought it would be fun to own a business together.”
They opened their first Remedy store in Boonville.
Today, they also have two stores in Evansville and one each in Vincennes and Owensboro.
A Jasper store will be opening soon.
And they’re looking for more places to expand their chain of Remedy shops.
“We have our hands full,” Bennett said.
Alex Wing said, “People say, ‘I haven’t had anything like this in 30 years.’ ”
The kids who created the drug culture in the 1960s are senior citizens now.
Wing said, “We also sell mushrooms. A lot of our customers have so much knowledge about these things. We started big, and it’s growing. We’re extremely proud.”
Bennett said, “Some of our products are even stronger than marijuana, but they’re legal.”
Wing said, “We’re all best friends. Ashley and I have been best friends for 13 years. This is something we’re all passionate about.”
She said people buy their products for “pain relief, anxiety relief and recreational fun.”
And the stores have their foot in the door if Kentucky and Indiana ever legalize marijuana for recreational use.
The stores’ website says, “Remedy Center is the ideal destination to explore and enjoy the various benefits of cannabis and THC. We achieve this by translating our passion and commitment into positive, welcoming and judgment-free spaces for anybody at any point in their hemp or cannabis journey.”
