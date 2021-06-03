It’s been over 15 months since the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County closed its doors to classes, activities and gatherings.
On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that senior centers across the commonwealth could open on June 11, which is exciting news for everyone who’s been waiting.
We had previously been told that we could open on July 1, so that’s the date we’re shooting for and are so grateful that the opening is now within sight.
We will be open July 1-2 (before the three-day July 4 holiday weekend) and July 6 for registration. This is for everyone, at least 60 years old, who attends classes, activities and/or events at the Senior Community Center.
We need to ensure that every senior is registered and issued a senior center card to use when participating in events. So, we’re asking everyone to register, even if they’ve been a regular senior center attendee before COVID-19 closed our doors.
We need to double check information and make sure all senior center cards are working.
Registration will take place in the auditorium from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with staff available to get everyone registered and answer your questions.
We won’t have activities or classes on those days (July 1-2 and 6), but will offer the congregate meal. Folks can pick it up in the drive-by lane at 11:30 a.m. and either take it home, or come inside and eat together in the auditorium, which will be open for dining.
We will also start offering transportation to and from the senior center starting on July 1, so please call 270-687-4640 at least 24 hours ahead of time to get on the list.
On Wednesday, July 7, we will celebrate our grand reopening with a cookout from 10 a.m. to noon and bingo at 1 p.m., all sponsored by Humana.
During June, we will continue parking lot bingo on Wednesdays at 12:30, and have a couple of special events planned.
On June 16, bingo will be a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association, as June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. The June 23 bingo will also be an ice cream social. Tables and chairs will be set up in the parking lot or you can stay in your car and play.
And this Saturday, June 5, we are hosting our first fundraiser since pre-COVID with a huge yard sale at the senior center, 1650 W. 2nd St.
Table space is still available to rent for $25, but we are no longer taking donations. Thanks to everyone who donated, and also to all who attend. We’ll start about 8 a.m. on Saturday and run through 1 p.m.
We are still offering our drive-by congregate meals and home delivered meals. If there are changes in Meals on Wheels or the weekend frozen meals program, our clients will hear from us or GRADD personnel.
Since I started this role during the pandemic, I haven’t experienced the senior center in full operation, so I am excited to see things return to our new normal.
Our priority is to keep each our seniors safe and healthy, while providing opportunities to be together, enjoy classes and activities, food, fellowship and staying engaged and involved. Please reach out if there’s anything we can do for you or the seniors in your life. Our wait is soon over!
