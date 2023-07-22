“Kentucky Business Formations 2022,” a publication of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, has both good news and bad news for Owensboro.
On the good side, we had 878 businesses created here last year.
But based on the county’s population of 103,222, we ranked 50th of 120 counties on a per capita basis.
Bowling Green was fifth; Elizabethtown, 13th; and Paducah, 15th.
Louisville, with 12,082 new businesses, was No. 1 in both businesses created and per capita businesses created.
Lexington was second with 4,412 new businesses.
• JMJ Construction has picked up a building permit for an 8,285-square-foot Holy Family Wing addition at the Passionist Nuns of St Joseph Monastery at 8564 Crisp Road.
Cost is estimated at $1.2 million.
• Walmart announced this week that it will give customers on government assistance 50% off a monthly or annual Walmart+ paid membership plan.
The standard price is $98 a year if paid upfront or $12.95 a month.
Those on government assistance can now get it for $6.47 a month or $49 a year.
The program gives unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more, discounts on gas of up to five cents a gallon and access to the chain’s Scan & Go app, which lets shoppers avoid checkout lines by scanning items in the store and checkout using Walmart Pay.
• Ross Stores continues to grow.
The company opened 18 Ross Dress for Less stores and nine DD’s Discounts stores in 14 states in the past two months.
They are part of the company’s plans to add approximately 100 stores during the current fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.