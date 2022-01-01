For a week now, and since the wee hours of this morning, we’ve been saying it: “Happy New Year!” We’ll say it for another week or more.
Some of us will listen to that ol’ familiar song, “Auld Lang Syne,” written by Scottish songwriter and poet, Robert Burns (1759-1796). Auld Lang Syne is Scots for “old long since,” or, colloquially, “times long past,” or “old times’ sake.”
It’s a haunting song, an adaptation of which was performed by Dan Fogelberg (“Same Old Lang Syne) in 1980, recounting an actual event that happened in his life during the holiday season.
“For old times’ sake,” we sing.
“Happy New Year!” we say.
For some, the turning of the clock between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, between 2021 and 2022, represents a major milestone, the beginning of a fresh start, time for a change, which brings delight to them.
For others, change of any kind ushers in anxiety, worry, fear, and even paralysis.
In a similar way that Christmas is not merry for everyone, often as a result of loss, loneliness, sadness, and grief, the New Year is not happy for everyone either, mostly for the same reasons.
But what if we have the “happy” part of “Happy New Year!” all wrong?
What if it’s not about wishing for happiness in the new year? What if instead we were encouraging people to make it a happy new year.
What if it isn’t well-wishing, but a prescription?
And if it were, what would that look like? What would making your new year happy mean to you?
First things first, what do I mean by happiness?
The greek word for happiness (eudaimonia) means something like wisdom, flourishing, the good life.
The aim of life, according to many schools of ancient philosophy, was to live the good life, to live virtuously, which, in turn, brings happiness.
Happiness is the pursuit of virtue.
Is that what you mean when you wish someone a “Happy New Year?” Are you wishing them a purposeful, wise, flourishing, and virtuous life in the coming months?
What a beautiful gift you give by simply quoting the oft-repeated phrase this year, “Happy New Year!”
If you, too, would like to live in the direction of virtue and wisdom and courage and justice, here are 10 concrete things you can do — practices you can focus on — in order to change your trajectory and find the kind of happiness we all wish we had and could give to one another.
Each of these could warrant a column of its own, but for now, let it suffice to simply list them here as fodder for future thinking, and as an invitation for you to begin to make end roads, if you haven’t already, toward a happy life.
First, focus only on what you can control. We can control some things, and not others.
So focus on what you can: namely, what you think, say, and do. Focus on your intentions and your actions, never outcomes.
Second, we have to do good to feel good. Eleanor Roosevelt once said that the surest way to happiness is to seek it for others. Or, as Seneca, the first century politician and playwright, said, “A good character is the only guarantee of everlasting, carefree happiness.” If you want happiness, seek it then give it to somebody else.
Third, start a journal today. Nothing fancy, or you won’t write in it. Five minutes each day, at a time that works for you. Write everything that comes to mind.
You’ll be amazed at how it helps your brain to have a place to store information. It will be a wonderful dopamine release, too, and happiness follows close behind.
Fourth, name five to ten things you are grateful for every single day, with no repeats… ever.
Fifth, get outside; take a walk.
Sixth, let go of your worries. After all, worry is an attempt to control what we cannot.
Give up. Surrender. Let it go. I know it sounds easier said than done. It really isn’t.
Seventh, reach out to someone you care about, connect with them, share something about yourself, be vulnerable, and make time and space for deep laughter.
Eighth, let go also of caring what anyone thinks or says or believes about you or about anything, really. As in number one above, you cannot control any of that. Let it go. Focus on being the best version of yourself you can.
Ninth, don’t procrastinate. Or, said positively, whatever it is you want or need to do, do it now, or at least take small steps toward doing it now.
Break up big tasks into tiny pieces, and do one small thing at a time. Celebrate the wins, and keep going. Eventually, it’s done. And procrastination will be a thing of the past.
Finally, in the words of the philosopher king, Marcus Aurelius, “If you seek tranquility, do less.” This doesn’t mean to do nothing. It means to discern for yourself what is essential, and do that. He wrote, “Do less, better.”
We should know by now that doing more, buying more, having more, and wanting more doesn’t bring happiness. Truly, it is wisdom, virtue, purpose, and loving-kindness that brings happiness.
So, when I say to you, “Happy New Year!” I don’t mean it like some others might. And when you say it to me, I presume you don’t either.
We mean, “May you have a purposeful, wise, flourishing, and virtuous life in the days and months to come, and may you find peace, and deep joy, and the kind of knowing that allows you to rest easy and be gentle with yourself.”
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
